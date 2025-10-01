A major carmaker has issued a recall in the UK over concerns that the brake pedals could fall off one of its vehicle models.

The new Vauxhall Frontera and Vauxhall Frontera Electric models are also impacted by the recall, but these cars have not started being delivered to UK customers.

Citron drivers have been told to stop using their cars immediately following the safety warning.

Stellantis, the owner of Citroen, said that around 1,100 of these cars have already been delivered to UK drivers.

Owners of these vehicles are reportedly being offered courtesy cars while the brake pedal assembly is addressed.

A Stellantis spokesperson said: "The safety of its customers is Stellantis' highest priority. During our regular quality process checks, an investigation revealed that certain right-hand-drive Citroen C3 and Citroen C3 Aircross could have a pedal box assembly that is not to the correct specification and is at risk of loss of brake capability.

"If this were to happen, the automatic emergency braking and the electronic parking brake would remain fully operational.

"We have initiated a stop-drive action to protect all customers of the 1,100 Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross affected."

Customers have been advised to get in touch with customer services or their local Citreon dealership if they have concerns.

It comes after Stellantis issued another "stop drive" recall to drivers of Citroen models including the C3 (2009-2019), DS3 (2009-2019), Citroen C4 (2010-2011), DS4 (2010-2011) and DS5 (2010-2013).