Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

A grass fire near a train track in the London Paddington area has caused major disruption, with services to Heathrow Airport cancelled.

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The fire caused an electricity supply failure, which has left all lines between Paddington and the airport blocked, National Rail said. Cancellations and delays to services are expected until the end of the day. London Fire Brigade said six fire engines and around 40 crew members are tackling the blaze near Scrubs Lane, North Kensington, where it was called at just after 4.10pm on Saturday. Read more: 'This is our warning': 'Intimidating' masked ‘stop the boats’ protesters block roads in Dover Read more: Trump envoys arrive in Moscow for talks on peace in Ukraine, as Putin orders 72-hour pause on strikes

Passengers in Paddington Station, London, as a grass fire near a train track in the London Paddington area has caused major disruption, with services to Heathrow Airport cancelled. Picture: Alamy

Crews from Hammersmith, Paddington, Ealing and surrounding fire stations have been sent to the scene, it added. Photos on social media show large plumes of smoke rising from the Paddington area. Great Western Railway (GWR) services to Reading have been cancelled, while the Elizabeth line is part-suspended. No trains are running in either direction between Paddington and Heathrow, the Heathrow Express said. The airport advised passengers to leave extra time for their journeys, adding that the Piccadilly line, which runs services to the airport, is also experiencing delays.

Passengers outside Paddington Station, London, as a grass fire near a train track in the London Paddington area has caused major disruption, with services to Heathrow Airport cancelled. Picture: Alamy