Motorists have been warned of major disruption around the Port of Dover as masked protesters block roads.

Kent Police told LBC they are aware of the protest currently taking place around the Port of Dover, and said officers are at the scene and engaging with protesters.

Videos circulating online show protesters, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, gathered at the port.

The Port of Dover confirmed the ongoing public order incident happening around the town of Dover, which is affecting all routes in and out of the port and the town.

In a statement, they said they are in contact with Kent Police to understand the situation.

They added: "This situation is impacting our local community and our customers, so of course we are hoping for a swift resolution."

National Highways said there are four miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes.

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