Balaclava-clad protesters bring Port of Dover to a 'standstill' as drivers warned of 'four miles of congestion'
Mike Tapp, the Labour MP for Dover and Deal, criticised what he described as “idiots coming to Dover to cause disruption”.
Motorists have been warned of major disruption around the Port of Dover as masked protesters block roads.
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Kent Police told LBC they are aware of the protest currently taking place around the Port of Dover, and said officers are at the scene and engaging with protesters.
Videos circulating online show protesters, dressed in black and wearing balaclavas, gathered at the port.
The Port of Dover confirmed the ongoing public order incident happening around the town of Dover, which is affecting all routes in and out of the port and the town.
In a statement, they said they are in contact with Kent Police to understand the situation.
They added: "This situation is impacting our local community and our customers, so of course we are hoping for a swift resolution."
National Highways said there are four miles of congestion and delays of 45 minutes.
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Tommy Robinson shared a video on social media of the protesters, commenting: "Hundreds of British men, dressed in black with face coverings have taken to Dover to block it in protest at the invasion of our country by illegal fighting age men - men who have no right to be here."
Mike Tapp, the Labour MP for Dover and Deal, criticised what he described as “idiots coming to Dover to cause disruption”.
In a post on Facebook, he said: “Park run cancelled and port access disrupted.
“I am fed up with idiots coming to Dover to cause disruption. I bet if you asked any one of those ‘protesters’ they wouldn’t know small boat crossing are down by 40% and we are working hard to fix the mess.
“Go home, enjoy your weekend/get a job.”
Mr Tapp also said he was in contact with the police.
Shipping company DFDS said: “We are aware of the current traffic disruption affecting access to the port.
“Rest assured, we will accommodate you onto the next departure once you arrive.”
P&O Ferries said its sailings are “still going ahead as scheduled”, adding that those who miss their departure will be offered the next available crossing.