By Henry Moore

Dublin Airport has become the latest major airport to allow passengers to leave liquids, gels and electronics in their hand luggage.

Typically, travellers are expected to remove liquids from their bags and place them in a see-through container. Airports also limit the amount you can carry to 100ml per liquid. But with these changes, visitors to Dublin Airport will no longer have to keep their liquids in a clear plastic bag, and the limit has been increased to 2 litres. Read more: UK government approves £2.2bn second runway at Gatwick Airport

