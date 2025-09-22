Major European airport becomes latest to ditch liquids rule
Dublin Airport has become the latest major airport to allow passengers to leave liquids, gels and electronics in their hand luggage.
Typically, travellers are expected to remove liquids from their bags and place them in a see-through container.
Airports also limit the amount you can carry to 100ml per liquid.
But with these changes, visitors to Dublin Airport will no longer have to keep their liquids in a clear plastic bag, and the limit has been increased to 2 litres.
The change comes after Dublin Airport switched to new, state-of-the-art scanners.
Airline passengers are typically required to place liquids in clear plastic containers as part of international security measures.
The rule was first introduced in 2006 after authorities uncovered a plot to smuggle liquid explosives onto transatlantic flights.
In the wake of this, airlines have imposed strict rules on those travelling with liquids.
At most airports, liquid containers must be no larger than 100ml each, and all bottles need to fit inside a single resealable plastic bag.
This allows the liquids to be scanned easily.
Passengers at Dublin Airport will still be expected to remove belts, jackets and other metal items when going through security.