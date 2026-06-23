A “major incident” has been declared after a public bus crashed in Wales, with several injuries reported as air ambulances were scrambled to the scene.

Emergency services are dealing with a “major incident” in Carmarthenshire after reports of a bus crash, Dyfed Powys Police said.

Police and paramedics are at the scene on the A484 in the coastal town of Kidwelly.

The crash reportedly involved a public bus.

At least 26 people are reportedly injured, a source told WalesOnline.

A Dyfed Powys Police spokesperson said: "Officers are dealing with a major incident in Kidwelly, following a report of a collision involving a bus on the A484 near the Kidwelly roundabout (Parc y Bocs).

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"The road is closed between the Kidwelly roundabout at Parc y Bocs and Llandyfaelog, and motorists are asked to find alternative routes.

"Emergency services are on scene and members of the public are asked to stay away from the area until further notice."

Two air ambulances are at the scene, according to flight tracking website Flightradar.

More to follow