Around 200 homes have been evacuated following a 'major incident' in Derby after two men were arrested on suspicion of explosive offences.

Two men, one in his 40s and another in his 50s, have been arrested and remain in police custody following a warrant at an address in Vulcan Street.

Residents in the affected area have been told to keep away for 24 hours and make preparations should they need medicines or require pets to be moved from an address.

The cause of the so-called "evacuation zone" is unclear but police say they acted on "intelligence about materials at the address".

Derbyshire Police has insisted it is not being investigated as a terrorism incident and stressed there is no wider risk to the community.

"The evacuations are a precaution to ensure the safety of those in the area," the force said.

