Major incident declared in Derby as 200 homes evacuated and two arrested on explosives offences
One man in his 40s and another in his 50s remain in police custody.
Around 200 homes have been evacuated following a 'major incident' in Derby after two men were arrested on suspicion of explosive offences.
Two men, one in his 40s and another in his 50s, have been arrested and remain in police custody following a warrant at an address in Vulcan Street.
Residents in the affected area have been told to keep away for 24 hours and make preparations should they need medicines or require pets to be moved from an address.
The cause of the so-called "evacuation zone" is unclear but police say they acted on "intelligence about materials at the address".
Derbyshire Police has insisted it is not being investigated as a terrorism incident and stressed there is no wider risk to the community.
"The evacuations are a precaution to ensure the safety of those in the area," the force said.
It added: "Anyone who lives within the affected area is asked to prepare to be out of their homes for 24 hours and make preparations should they need medicines or require pets to be moved from an address.
"The initial rest centre for those affected will be located at the Salvation Army on Osmaston Road and is being run by Derby City Council.
"The force is working closely with colleagues from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derby City Council.
Residents in Shaftsbury Crescent, Vulcan Street, Reeves Road and Shaftesbury Crescent have all been evacuated.
Those living in parts of Harrington Street, Cambridge Street and Baseball Drive have also been told to leave their homes.
Officers will be knocking on the doors of all the properties within an erected police cordon as they carry out enquiries.
Residents were reportedly in shock after hearing a large bang due to a controlled explosion performed by the Army's Explosive Ordnance Division.
"I was in my bed, I just got a banging on my door, so I got my clothes on straight away and got out of the house. I was shocked and surprised," said Esteban Duda, of Holcombe Street.
An anonymous resident on Shaftesbury Crescent said: "We don’t know anything about what’s going on.
“The police banged on our door twice, both very loud bangs. The children had to be brought out and they’re cold and bored."
