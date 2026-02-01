Major incident declared after fire breaks out at Southampton Hospital
A major incident has been declared after a fire broke out at Southampton Hospital on Sunday.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to University Hospital Southampton after the fire broke out shortly before at 5.30am.
The hospital has confirmed that nobody has been injured as a result of the fire.
All patients located in affected areas have been evacuated to safe areas of the hospital, according to the trust.
The hospital said that its emergency department is currently diverting all incoming patients away unless their condition is life or limb threatening.
Roads surrounding the hospital remain closed.
It comes as the NHS Trust said that visitors are being asked to stay away, with all planned outpatient appointments scheduled for Sunday cancelled.
The hospital is urging anyone requiring medical attention to "use other services in the community, including the Urgent Treatment Centre at RSH or Lymington."
More to follow.