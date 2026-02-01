A major incident has been declared after a fire broke out at Southampton Hospital on Sunday.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service were deployed to University Hospital Southampton after the fire broke out shortly before at 5.30am.

The hospital has confirmed that nobody has been injured as a result of the fire.

All patients located in affected areas have been evacuated to safe areas of the hospital, according to the trust.

The hospital said that its emergency department is currently diverting all incoming patients away unless their condition is life or limb threatening.

Read more: Reform council spends £600k on eight free parking spaces for senior councillors

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor 'should be prepared' to testify before Congress, says Starmer