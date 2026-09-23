The Hawk T2 training jet crashed shortly after taking off from Anglesey

By Georgia Rowe

A major incident has been declared after an RAF jet crashed near RAF Valley in Anglesey, North Wales.

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Dramatic footage shows the moment two RAF pilots ejected from a Hawk T2 training jet, hurtling through the air before their parachutes deployed. The aircraft then plunged towards the ground, crashing just metres from a farmhouse and erupting into a fireball. Both pilots are being treated for minor injuries.

North Wales Police warned people to avoid the area until further notice. Picture: Datawrapper

Flames and plumes of black smoke at the scene of the crash. Picture: X

People have been urged to avoid the area until further notice. North Wales Police said officers were responding alongside the RAF, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Welsh Ambulance Service and Helimed. In a statement, the force said: “Two pilots are being treated for what are thought to be minor injuries and at this stage there are no reports of any wider damage or injuries.” A Royal Air Force spokesperson said: “An incident involving an RAF T2 Hawk aircraft, flying out of RAF Valley, occurred near Anglesey. An investigation is underway and we will not comment further at this time.” The Ministry of Defence operates a fleet of 28 BAE Systems Hawk T2 aircraft, shared between the RAF and the Royal Navy for fast-jet training at RAF Valley. The jets cost roughly £16.1 million.

The two pilots were spotted ejecting moments before the jet smashed into the ground. Picture: Donna Hall

Ejection is used only as a last resort because of the extreme forces involved. Picture: X

Ejection is used only as a last resort because of the extreme forces involved. Pilots can experience up to 18 times their body weight as the rocket-powered seat launches them from the aircraft. The rapid acceleration can put severe pressure on the spine, particularly the middle and lower back, with around one in five survivors suffering spinal fractures after ejecting.

BREAKING: RAF Hawk jet crash at RAF Valley in Wales; both crew members reportedly ejected and an air ambulance is responding. pic.twitter.com/gDnjNPlAqr — Scope Report (@ScopeReport_) September 23, 2026