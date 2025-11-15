A major incident has been declared, with warnings of 'severe and widespread flooding' issued in Wales, as thousands left without power in Ireland

A 4x4 has been abandoned after the driver risked navigating a flooded ford in Birmingham on Friday night. Smashed windows could be seen suggesting the occupants were unable to open the doors due to the torrent of water. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

A major incident has been declared in South Wales after Storm Claudia brought more than a month's worth of rain in under 24 hours, with thousands of homes and businesses left without electricity in Ireland.

The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for rain covering central and northern England, the South West, and Wales which extended until 6am. Now, warnings of 'severe and widespread flooding' have been issued, with flooding expected to continue across much of England and Wales on Saturday. South Wales Fire and Rescue declared a major incident in Monmouth in the early hours of Saturday after “severe and widespread” flooding stretched across the town and surrounding communities. Natural Resources Wales had issued four severe flooding warnings as of 6am, meaning there was “significant risk to life and significant disruption to the community is expected”. The decision comes after predictions that Storm Claudia might bring up to a month’s worth of rain in a day, with higher ground in Wales predicted to be hit with 100-150mm rainfall, according to the Met Office. Elsewhere, floods and power outages have been reported across Ireland, with thousands of homes and businesses being left without electricity on Saturday morning, just as rain weather warnings lifted. Weather forecaster Met Eireann warned people to be alert for “significant” flooding and hazardous travelling conditions across the nation. Keith Leonard, national director for Fire and Emergency Management in Ireland, said local authorities had been preparing since Thursday for heavy rainfall. In Wales, emergency services from the Monmouth area are working to carry out welfare checks, evacuations and rescues, with support to Gwent Police provided by Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST), SARA, Mountain Rescue, and the Coastguard. Area Manager Matt Jones said conditions remained challenging due to fast-moving water, blocked roads and pressure on infrastructure. He urged the public to avoid the area where possible. Read more: 70mph winds, flood alerts and a month’s rain in 24 hours as Storm Claudia hits Britain Read more: Yellow warnings for cold issued as arctic air to sweep in while flooding continues

Storm Claudia was predicted to bring up to a month’s worth of rain in a day as heavy downpours batter parts of England and Wales. Picture: Alamy

“This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected," said Mr Jones. “I want to thank everyone involved for the professionalism and care they continue to show in very difficult circumstances. “The flooding is significant, and we need to keep routes clear to allow emergency services to reach the people who need us most." He concluded by urging anyone in immediate danger with threat to life or property, or in need of urgent assistance, to call 999. According to the Met Office, patchy rain and drizzle will persist across England and Wales, while Northern Ireland and Scotland can expect drier, brighter conditions with some sunny spells. More than 90 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected- were in place on Saturday morning, according to the Environment Agency.

Storm Claudia Brings Heavy Rain Across Ireland and Great Britain. Picture: Getty