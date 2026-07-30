The public has been urged to avoid the area if possible and keep windows and doors closed.

Major incident declared as firefighters battle blaze on Suffolk coastal heath. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A major incident has been declared as firefighters battle a large heathland blaze on the Suffolk coast.

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Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a wildfire at Dunwich Heath, near Leiston, shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday. The fire is spreading south-west towards St James’ Church, off Westleton Road, the service said, confirming a major incident had been declared “due to the size and complexity” of the blaze. In a later update, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service station manager Dan Davis urged the public to avoid the area if possible and keep windows and doors closed. “Crews from Leiston attended the scene and were met with what is a large-scale, wind- driven forestry fire,” he said. Read more: Two firefighters die in Crete as EU agency warns all of the continent could be on fire 'within days' Read more: Warnings of 'exceptionally severe' wildfires as fourth heatwave of year to peak with temperatures up to 35C

Please be aware of a significant wildfire that started on Dunwich Heath.



Local residents are advised to follow advice from @SuffolkFire to keep all doors & windows closed.



Please avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their essential work safely & effectively pic.twitter.com/qv4cdk7ODl — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) July 29, 2026

"The incident has subsequently been upgraded to a major incident. “We currently have approximately 90 firefighters on scene working incredibly hard in arduous conditions to bring this fire under control.” Mr Davis added: “I’d like to provide reassurance that we are going to remain on scene until we bring this fire under control.” It comes amid the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issuing an amber heat-health alert for the east midlands, the east, south east and London. The alert remains in place until 9am on Thursday, with the agency previously warning that rising temperatures may increase health risks, particularly for vulnerable groups. Separately, in Scotland, crews said they were making “significant progress” tackling a wildfire in the Cairngorms that broke out two weeks ago.

Land near Ryvoan Bothy in the Cairngorms, after major wildfire. Picture: Alamy