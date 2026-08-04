A 'mega-dinghy' carrying as many as 160 migrants has caught fire during an attempt to cross the English Channel.

Rescue ships launched at around 6am today after the boat's engine caught fire off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer.

It is understood that the fire caused the craft to sink, and 160 migrants were plunged into the sea.

RNLI Eastbourne was deployed alongside both the British and French coastguard as part of a major rescue operation.

A coastguard spokesman said: “A vessel caught fire earlier this morning whilst in the French search and rescue region. UK vessels and a lifeboat are assisting.”

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Local media in northern France reports that no casualties were reported however some of those rescued were reported to be suffering from hypothermia.

According to firefighting sources 157 people were rescued from the sea and will be taken to Boulogne-sur-Mer.

"A small boat caught fire at the border between French and British waters, leading its occupants to jump into the water ," French officials said.

The French Coastguard said they had been monitoring the vessel and "On the morning of Tuesday 4 August... her engine caught fire and the integrity of the boat deteriorated very quickly.

"At the end of the rescue operation, a total of 157 people were treated."

The use of large mega dinghies is becoming increasingly common.

Last month a record 165 migrants reached the UK in a single boat.

Border Security Command was pictured towing the mega dinghy into Dover on July 24.

A Home Office spokesperson said the crossing served as a "stark reminder that criminal gangs have no regard for the safety of those they claim to help".

"The reality is clear and lives are being lost in the Channel."