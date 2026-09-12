Blaze in Poplar residential block under control following major response
Approximately 70 firefighters were called to the scene
Ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters have been called to a fire in a block of flats in Poplar.
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Half of a flat on the 18th floor of a 22 storey residential block on Blackwall Way in Popular caught alight in the warly hours of Saturday morning.
Someone in the area called 999 at 4:35am.
Crews were mobilised from Poplar, Whitechapel, Plaistow, Stratford, Shadwell, East Ham, East Greenwich, Bethnal Green and Greenwich fire stations,
It took nearly two hours to fight the blaze. By 6:41 am it was officially under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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