Ten fire engines and approximately 70 firefighters have been called to a fire in a block of flats in Poplar.

Half of a flat on the 18th floor of a 22 storey residential block on Blackwall Way in Popular caught alight in the warly hours of Saturday morning.

Someone in the area called 999 at 4:35am.

Crews were mobilised from Poplar, Whitechapel, Plaistow, Stratford, Shadwell, East Ham, East Greenwich, Bethnal Green and Greenwich fire stations,

It took nearly two hours to fight the blaze. By 6:41 am it was officially under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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