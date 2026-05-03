Most Brits without a loved one to share costs with would not be able to deal with a financial shocks of £850 thanks to poor savings, new research reveals.

Research commissioned by insurance provider Aviva shows that 58% of adults surveyed who are single or live alone would not be able to cope with a surprise bill of this size, compared with 23% of people generally.

People living alone typically spend over £1,200 every month on fixed costs before they can consider any other spending.

Savings are also being squeezed, with more than a third of adults who live alone saying they do not save anything on a regular basis.

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