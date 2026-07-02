56% support the idea for general elections

Polling Station, UK - sign in England, General Election. Picture: Alamy

By Bethany Dawson

The majority of the British public support a ‘None of the Above’ option on ballot papers, according to polling seen exclusively by LBC.

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56 per cent support the idea for general elections, according to a poll of 3,327 people carried out by Convergent Opinion, commissioned by the Campaign for Compulsory Voting. The research also finds that adding a ‘None of the Above’ option on ballot papers raises the support for making voting compulsory. The campaign group claims that, if he becomes Prime Minister, Andy Burnham must add a None of the Above option to ballot papers if he is “serious” about changing politics. Read more: End the Westminster 'Boys Club': Labour women demand Andy Burnham hands half of top jobs to females if he becomes PM Read more: Rayner praises Burnham's plans for No 10 North as she slams Keir Starmer

A voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box at the polling station at Market Hall in Swadlincote, Derbyshire. Picture: Alamy

Lord Foulkes of Cumnock wrote exclusively for LBC, saying that the change papers can fix our ‘broken’ democracy. Last month, Labour MP Lauren Edward asked if the government was considering introducing a None of the Above option in a bid to boost election turnout. In reply, Secretary of State Steve Reed told the Commons: “The Government are very interested indeed in increasing participation in elections… Of course, we want to look at all proposals for getting people voting, because that is central to the efficiency and effectiveness of our democracy.” Other MPs and peers have now publicly backed the proposal, with Labour MP Antonia Bance saying “Every election we say voter turnout is too low and we can’t go on like this. "Then politicians do nothing and nothing changes. Adding a None of the Above option to ballot papers is a popular and easy change that would encourage even the apathetic and disillusioned to turn out at election time.”