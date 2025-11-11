The Government announced in September that digital ID cards were set to be rolled out "by the end of the Parliament.

In a bid to tackle illegal migration, the UK will roll out new compulsory ID cards - dubbed the “Brit card." The image on the right shows a Spanish digital ID card on its official digital ID app, MiDNI, which was launched in April 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Aggie Chambre

The majority of voters do not support digital ID cards, a new poll shared exclusively with LBC has found.

The poll, undertaken by Survation and by campaign group 38 Degrees, found that 43 per cent of people polled oppose the Government’s Digital ID proposal, with only 36 per cent supporting it. The survey also revealed that four out of five voters (80 per cent) are concerned about the risk of their data being exposed in a large-scale security breach or cyber-attack. And 78 per cent are concerned about the risk of the government itself mismanaging the project or failing to keep data secure. The Government announced in September that digital ID cards were set to be rolled out "by the end of the Parliament," with the first ones being seen last month. Read more: Digital ID will make life easier for millions, writes Sir Keir Starmer

The move is - in part - a bid to tackle illegal migration. Last month, the Prime Minister wrote for LBC that they will “give people greater control over their services” and “can help modernise the state”. He added: “Take, for example, illegal migration. For a long time, the ease with which people can come to this country and disappear into the shadowy parts of our economy has been an invitation to the smuggling gangs. “Yes, illegal working arrests have already gone up 50% in the last year, as this Government has taken tough enforcement action. But digital ID checks will help us crackdown even more quickly on rogue employers who do not follow the rules.”