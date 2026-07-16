It comes amid the Government’s National Year of Reading, which aims to tackle the decline in children and young people’s enjoyment of reading, which hit a 20-year low last year

MPs called school libraries “powerful equalisers”. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

It is “striking” that prisons are legally required to have libraries but schools are not, MPs have said as they urged the Government to put school libraries on a statutory footing.

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The recommendation is one of a raft of suggestions put forward by the Education Committee following its probe into reading for pleasure. It comes amid the Government’s National Year of Reading, which aims to tackle the decline in children and young people’s enjoyment of reading, which hit a 20-year low last year. The cross-party committee also said every child in England should be issued with a library card from birth, that “fun must come first” when getting children to read in the early years, and that the school curriculum should be changed to commit to developing a love of reading. MPs called school libraries “powerful equalisers”, adding: “It is striking that libraries are statutory requirements in prisons, but not schools. “The department should extend its pledge to fund a library in every primary school to include every secondary school, and follow this up by placing school libraries on a statutory footing.” Read more: Burnham takes over with Labour having trailed Reform UK in polls for 18 months Read more: School pupils to be taught strangling during sex is illegal in new lessons

The cross-party committee also said every child in England should be issued with a library card from birth. Picture: Alamy

They also called for the Government to restore funding for public libraries and introduce an auto-enrolment scheme through which every child is given a library card on registration of their birth. On the early years, the committee said “joy must lead the way”, quoting former children’s laureate Frank Cottrell-Boyce who gave evidence to the inquiry saying: “No parent says to a child, ‘When you’ve learned the offside rule, then I’ll play football with you’, no parent says to a child, ‘When you’ve learned how to catch and gut a cod, then you can have a fish finger’." Later in school life, the “overloaded curriculum and heavy focus on assessment” crowds out opportunities to foster the joy of reading, MPs said. They highlighted particular concern about the GCSE English literature curriculum, recommending it be revised to include a core objective of children developing a love of and interest in books and that the diversity of texts is improved. Specifically, they said the definition of literature from the British isles should be expanded to “literature in English”, and the requirement for a 19th century novel should be extended to a longer period. The committee also called for more national moments to promote reading like World Book Day to be established, and for the Department for Education (DfE) to turn the National Year of Reading into a National Decade of Reading.

It comes amid the Government’s National Year of Reading, which aims to tackle the decline in children and young people’s enjoyment of reading, which hit a 20-year low last year. Picture: Alamy