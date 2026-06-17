The draft law will extend the time school pupils are taught how to navigate complex issues in relationships and recognise coercive control and other forms of abuse

Alistair Strathern said his draft law will extend the time school pupils are taught how to navigate complex issues in relationships and recognise coercive control and other forms of abuse. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A Labour MP is pressing the Government to make relationships and sex education (RSE) mandatory for 16 to 18-year-olds, in a bid to prevent violence against women and girls.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alistair Strathern said his draft law will extend the time school pupils are taught how to navigate complex issues in relationships and recognise coercive control and other forms of abuse. The Hitchin MP pledged to end a postcode lottery of provision for teenagers in further education, with the introduction of his private member’s bill on Wednesday. Mr Strathern, co-chairman of the Labour group for men and boys, said: “For too long, children in further education have missed out because of gaps in provision of relationships and sex education. “At a time when the worst corners of the internet are preying on teenagers, with their own harmful takes on what makes a healthy relationship, we surely owe young people far better than this. Read more: Labour 'doesn't understand the internet', tech giant 4chan’s lawyer tells LBC Read more: Streeting prepared to trigger leadership contest as early as next week

Alistair Strathern, talks to members of the Labour Party in Westminster Hall, London. Picture: Alamy

“My Bill will put this right and make it mandatory for all settings to give children the space, support and advice they need as they navigate this formative stage. “With 16 to 19-year-olds facing the highest rates of domestic abuse of any age group, the real-world consequences of failing to act couldn’t be clearer.” “Young people’s exposure to extreme content online makes this legislation more important than ever,” he added. The Relationships and Sex Education (Further Education Sector) Bill follows a petition by campaign group Make it Mandatory which called for RSE to be mandated to 18 and gathered more than 106,000 signatures. Faustine Petron, founder of Make it Mandatory, said: “As someone who experienced an abusive relationship I know how important such a change could be, to so many young people. “It is wonderful that Alistair has sponsored this Bill, we now need government to honour its commitment to me and the bereaved families who support this campaign by taking it forward and ensuring it becomes law, as we know all too well that it has the potential to change and save lives.”

The Hitchin MP pledged to end a postcode lottery of provision for teenagers in further education, with the introduction of his private member’s bill on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy