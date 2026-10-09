Thank you! With your help, we’ve raised an incredible £4,576,707 for Global’s Make Some Noise, supporting people facing life’s toughest challenges across the UK.

Whether you donated, took on a fundraising challenge or helped spread the word, you’ve helped make a difference to small charities providing vital support in communities like yours.

But it’s not over yet, and there’s still time to give.LBC’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, helps people who need it most.

That could be a family facing a life-changing diagnosis, someone struggling to put food on the table, or a person coping with bereavement, homelessness or loneliness.

Your generosity helps fund essential services across the country, including food banks, mental health programmes, domestic abuse helplines and support for carers.

These local projects can be a lifeline for people who have nowhere else to turn.

If you haven’t donated yet, or would like to give a little more, here’s how you can help.

Donate online

Donate to Global’s Make Some Noise here.Your donation could make a difference:

£5 could buy two hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty.

could buy two hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty. £15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, helping someone in their darkest hour.

could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, helping someone in their darkest hour. £20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets.

could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets. £35 could pay for a one-to-one family support session for a family facing childhood cancer.

could pay for a one-to-one family support session for a family facing childhood cancer. £50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty who has no safe bed of their own.

Donate by text

To donate £10 , text LBC10 to 70766 .

, text to . To donate £20 , text LBC20 to 70766 .

, text to . To donate £30, text LBC30 to 70766.

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16, please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply. Terms and conditions are available at makesomenoise.com.

Donate over the phone

To make a donation by card over the phone, call 0345 373 33 33.Calls are charged at your local network rate.

Donate using Alexa

Ask Alexa to send a donation link straight to the phone number associated with your Amazon account. Simply say:“Alexa, ask Global Player to send me a link to donate to LBC’s Charity.”

Donate by post

You can also send a cheque to:Global’s Make Some Noise

30 Leicester Square

London

WC2H 7LA

Already been fundraising?

Thank you for getting involved. If you’ve collected money for Global’s Make Some Noise, you can pay it in here.

Get in touch

If you have a question or need help donating, email contact@makesomenoise.com.Thank you for helping make sure nobody faces life’s toughest challenges alone.Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).