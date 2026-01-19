When faced with the kind of crisis that grips Denmark over claims to its sovereignty territory, the mobilisation of militaries and the whipping up of nationalist fervour, Europe's Royal Houses would know exactly what to do.

Applying the 'go to' 19th century diplomacy that would have immediately sprung to mind and had been utilised to great effect, the Royal House would be mobilised and backchannel negotiations opened with Trump and his family.

What do would that mean? Royal families would have dispatched a trusted representative to speak directly to the leader of the country in question and would offer to open negotiations that involve titles, marriage etc aimed at defusing the crisis in exchange for putting the military build up on hold.

These would be discussed in close door sessions, that would involved government officials, military or security officers but most especially members of the family.

Dangling some sort of 'Duke of Greenland' would appeal to Trump.

It would move the debate away from what doesn't matter to Trump - referendums and military solutions - to things that do - titles that set him apart from other leaders, gives him the rights and duties of royalty, public displays of fealty and ceremonial power (remember his insistence - indeed he bent the will of the Pentagon to produce it - on the American military parade on his birthday).

It would also incorporate discussions on access to commercial opportunities in Greenland.

Crucially, it would remove the issue of US control through military occupation and replace it with organising Trump's symbolic position in a territory that the US already substantively dominates.

On the latter point, of course, these opportunities are likely to be no more than the existing terms of US investment, which are considerable and can be extended.

But the negotiations and outcome would involve the ceremonial pomp and circumstances that are ... and he could even be hailed as a sort of peacemaker after all was said and done.

All of this is worthy of a republic that elected a man who would be king and whose elected representatives seems to have surrendered their own duties of office to assuage these personal predilections of their leader.