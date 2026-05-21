Makerfield by-election candidates announced
Political parties have started naming their candidates for the upcoming by-election in the Greater Manchester constituency of Makerfield.
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The contest was triggered after Labour MP Josh Simons announced he would stand down.
Wigan Council has confirmed the by-election will be held on Thursday 18 June, with five parties so far announcing candidates.
The confirmed candidates are listed below in alphabetical order by surname. This list will be updated as further names are announced.
Andy Burnham, The Labour Party
The Labour Party has officially confirmed Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as its candidate.
Alan 'Howlin' Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party
The Official Monster Raving Loony Party has named its leader and co-founder - Alan Hope - otherwise known as Alan "Howlin" Laud Hope.
Chris Kennedy, The Green Party
The Green Party announced registered nurse and children's safeguarding specialist Chris Kennedy as its candidate.
Robert Kenyon, Reform UK
Reform UK has named Robert Kenyon as its candidate.
Rebecca Shepherd, Restore Britain
The Restore Britain party has announced Rebecca Shepherd as its candidate.
Michael Winstanley, The Conservative Party
The Conservative Party has named Michael Winstanley as its candidate.