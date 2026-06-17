Sir Keir Starmer has hinted he could give Andy Burnham a role in his cabinet, should the Greater Manchester Mayor become MP for Makerfield in a by-election this week.

The prime minister said Labour's candidate for the vote will have a "big role in government" if he is elected, despite suggestions that he will attempt to become party leader himself.

"Andy is a great asset. And, yes, I want him to have a big role in government," said Sir Keir.

Mr Burnham is currently Greater Manchester Mayor but might step down from that role if he wins the by-election for Makerfield constituency.

Being an MP is a prerequisite for anyone looking to become party leader and, thus, prime minister.

The PM is facing a challenge from former health secretary Wes Streeting, who resigned over the party's leadership, and has called on Sir Keir to quit.

Mr Burnham is Labour's candidate to replace Josh Simons, who stood down to allow Mr Burnham the chance to re-enter the Commons.

He is facing a challenge from Reform's Robert Kenyon, a plumber who lives in the Manchester region, who has been called out for his previous controversial posts on social media.

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