Makerfield by-election: All the candidates and times ahead of vote
Labour faces challenge from many parties to hold onto seat after resignation of MP Josh Simons
Sir Keir Starmer has hinted he could give Andy Burnham a role in his cabinet, should the Greater Manchester Mayor become MP for Makerfield in a by-election this week.
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The prime minister said Labour's candidate for the vote will have a "big role in government" if he is elected, despite suggestions that he will attempt to become party leader himself.
"Andy is a great asset. And, yes, I want him to have a big role in government," said Sir Keir.
Mr Burnham is currently Greater Manchester Mayor but might step down from that role if he wins the by-election for Makerfield constituency.
Being an MP is a prerequisite for anyone looking to become party leader and, thus, prime minister.
The PM is facing a challenge from former health secretary Wes Streeting, who resigned over the party's leadership, and has called on Sir Keir to quit.
Mr Burnham is Labour's candidate to replace Josh Simons, who stood down to allow Mr Burnham the chance to re-enter the Commons.
He is facing a challenge from Reform's Robert Kenyon, a plumber who lives in the Manchester region, who has been called out for his previous controversial posts on social media.
Read also: Who is Gary Neville and could he become Greater Manchester Mayor?
Makerfield by-election date
The by-election is on Thursday, June 18, the same day as the by-election in Aberdeen South and Arbroath and Broughty Ferry.
Voting information
Makerfield in Greater Manchester will go to the polls, with stations open from 7am to 10pm.
All eligible voters will have been sent a poll card from the local authorities stating where it is they need to go to.
Postal votes will need to arrive with the authority before the end of the voting day.
Result time
A count will begin in Makerfield once all the votes have been collected with the result expected to be declared in the early hours of Friday, June 19.
No exact time has been given for when a result will be declared but before 3am is likely.
Election history
Makerfield has been a constituency since 1983 and Labour has won every election held.
In 2024, Mr Simons won 18,202 votes to the 12,803 of Reform's Robert Kenyon, which was the closest contest in the history of the seat.
The 2026 by-election is by far the highest profile vote the constituency has ever seen.