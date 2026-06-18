LIVE: Voters head to polls in Makerfield as crunch by-election begins
The Prime Minister has repeatedly made it clear he has no intention of standing down and says that he will fight any challenge to his leadership after the by-election
Polls have opened in Makerfield, where voters are set to take part in what could be one of the most consequential by-elections in British political history.
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Andy Burnham, who is standing as Labour’s candidate in the Greater Manchester constituency with the hope of returning to Parliament to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, urged people to “vote to change politics” and vowed to take the “fight as high as I can possibly take it”.
Sir Keir said on Wednesday he was willing to offer the Mayor of Greater Manchester a “big” job in his Government, should Mr Burnham win when Thursday’s votes are counted.
But allies of Mr Burnham said he was not interested in the offer, insisting “the benefit Andy has is the wind of change for not having been associated with the Government’s failings”.
Mr Burnham and his allies are reported to be hoping for a “coronation” in which Sir Keir stands aside, rather than a leadership contest, which they believe would be damaging to the Labour Party’s brand, according to The Times.
But the Prime Minister has repeatedly made it clear he has no intention of standing down and says that he will fight any challenge to his leadership.
According to the Guardian, several Cabinet ministers have had to be talked out of resigning early by Mr Burnham’s camp to prevent the Government descending into chaos ahead of the by-election.
Read More: Polls open in Makerfield by-election which could determine Starmer’s future
Result time
A count will begin in Makerfield once all the votes have been collected with the result expected to be declared in the early hours of Friday, June 19.
No exact time has been given for when a result will be declared but before 3am is likely.
Reform candidate Rob Kenyon casts vote alongside Farage
Plumber and Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon has arrived to vote in his van wearing an England football shirt, alongside party leader Nigel Farage.
Hugh Grant visits Andy Burnham
British actor Hugh Grant made a surprise appearance as Andy Burnham held a rally last night.
The star of Notting Hill, Love Actually and Bridget Jones’s Diary was at Stubshaw Cross Club in Ashton-in-Makerfield, where Burnham addressed supporters on Wednesday night.
Wearing a white shirt with rolled-up sleeves and sunglasses, Grant was seen arriving at the community sports club on Walter Street, which has been serving as Burnham’s campaign base. He was later spotted leaving in a red car.
Grant is the latest celebrity to appear on the campaign trail, after comedian Steve Coogan backed Burnham.
Meanwhile, TV personality Ant Middleton has supported Reform candidate Rob Kenyon.
Who are the Makerfield candidates?
By-election candidates
- Liberal Democrats - Jake Austin
- Count Binface Party - Count Binface
- Labour Co-op - Andy Burnham
- Libertarian - Dan Clarke
- Independent - John Dyer
- Climate - Ed Gemmell
- Independent - Paul Gould
- Monster Raving Loony - Howling Laud Hope
- Reform - Robert Kenyon
- Independent - Robert Pownall
- Restore Britain - Rebecca Shepherd
- Rejoin EU - Peter Ward
- Green - Sarah Wakefield
- Conservative - Michael Winstanley
Nigel Farage under fire for using old match image
Shortly after the match, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage posted photos on X of himself in an England shirt in a pub.
But several replies accused him of using old pictures from a previous tournament rather than new ones from the game.
Among them was independent Spennymoor councillor Martin Harmer, who wrote: “Nigel Farage is such a man of the people, that he arranged for everyone he was in the pub with to watch England play Denmark in 2024, to get back together in the same clothes to watch England play Croatia in the 2026 World Cup. What a guy!”
Images of the Reform UK leader at the same event are listed on Getty from June 20 2024.
Voters head to the polls in Makerfield by-election
Polling stations will close at 10pm tonight, and eligible voters will need to bring ID to cast their ballot.
Good morning
Welcome to our coverage of the Makerfield by-election.
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