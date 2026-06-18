Polls have opened in Makerfield, where voters are set to take part in what could be one of the most consequential by-elections in British political history.

Andy Burnham, who is standing as Labour’s candidate in the Greater Manchester constituency with the hope of returning to Parliament to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, urged people to “vote to change politics” and vowed to take the “fight as high as I can possibly take it”.

Sir Keir said on Wednesday he was willing to offer the Mayor of Greater Manchester a “big” job in his Government, should Mr Burnham win when Thursday’s votes are counted.

But allies of Mr Burnham said he was not interested in the offer, insisting “the benefit Andy has is the wind of change for not having been associated with the Government’s failings”.

Mr Burnham and his allies are reported to be hoping for a “coronation” in which Sir Keir stands aside, rather than a leadership contest, which they believe would be damaging to the Labour Party’s brand, according to The Times.

But the Prime Minister has repeatedly made it clear he has no intention of standing down and says that he will fight any challenge to his leadership.

According to the Guardian, several Cabinet ministers have had to be talked out of resigning early by Mr Burnham’s camp to prevent the Government descending into chaos ahead of the by-election.

Read More: Polls open in Makerfield by-election which could determine Starmer’s future