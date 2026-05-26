All of the candidates ready to challenge Andy Burnham for the Makerfield by-election seat

General View of Ashton in Makerfield, Greater Manchester. Welcome sign. Ashton uk May 22nd 2026. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Rejoin EU and Green candidates have been announced for the Makerfield by-election, which is expected to have finalised the names on the ballot paper.

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Andy Burnham, Labour

Andy Burnham is standing for Labour. Picture: Alamy

The Mayor of Greater Manchester is standing for the seat, hoping to return to Parliament, having been MP for nearby Leigh from 2005 to 2017. He said of his candidacy: "Many people here feel Westminster isn’t working for them and they are right. I am standing to change that and get the voice of these communities heard loud and clear."

Alan 'Howlin' Laud Hope, The Official Monster Raving Loony Party

Howlin' Lord Hope of the Monster Raving Loony Party. Picture: Alamy

Frequent novelty candidate Howlin' Lord Hope is set to stand once more, this time in protest at what he feels is a "Game of Thrones" esque play by Labour. He said on the party website: "Let's be honest, this election has nothing to do with the aspirations of the voters. They are being used as pawns to change the Labour leadership, not to raise issues of importance to the constituents of Makerfield." Robert Kenyon, Reform UK

Robert Kenyon also stood last time for Reform. Picture: Alamy

Reform's candidate for the seat in the last election has been confirmed to stand again, with the self-employed plumber announcing this week that he will try and win for Reform. He has served as an army reservist and previously worked for the NHS in Lancashire as a specialist technician. Michael Winstanley, Conservative Party

Michael Winstanley is the Tory candidate. Picture: Alamy

Mr Winstanley was born in Makerfield and served as a Wigan councillor for Orrell for 16 years from 2000, including a year as the town’s mayor. He stood for the seat in 1997, when he came second. He said: “This by-election is an opportunity to give Makerfield a strong local voice who understands the area and has a proven record of delivering for the area, and I am looking forward to the campaign.” Rebecca Shepherd, Restore Britain

Restore Candidate Rebecca Shepherd. Picture: Restore Britain

Rebecca Shepherd, a businesswoman based in Makerfield, has been announced as the candidate for Restore. Party leader Rupert Lowe said: "Rebecca has spent most of her adult life living and working in the Wigan borough, where she has built and run her own small business." Liberal Democrat - Jake Austin

Jake Austin, the Liberal Democrat candidate, is a councillor. Picture: Submitted

The Liberal Democrats have announced Jake Austin, a councillor who stood for the party in the 2024 Greater Manchester Mayoral elections. He said: “I’m thrilled to have been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Makerfield. Voters in Makerfield deserve so much more than the failing Labour government or the divisive politics of Reform UK." Green Party - Sarah Wakefield

Sarah Wakefield. Picture: Green Party

Sarah Wakefield, a councillor on Manchester City Council, will stand for the party after its initial candidate, Chris Kennedy, withdrew from the race. On being announced as her party’s candidate, Ms Wakefield said: “I am proud to be representing the Green Party in the Makerfield by-election. It is vital in a democracy that voters are given a choice of who they want to vote for." Rejoin EU - Peter Ward

Peter Ward of Rejoin EU. Picture: Rejoin EU