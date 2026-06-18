Makerfield residents are not just sick of vox pops, they're sick of politicians who don't listen. Picture: Global/Getty

By Natasha Clark

Sunshine makes even the most run-down of estates, shops and cafes in Makerfield look beautiful.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

England flags are flying, shirts are out, cider is being purchased, and everyone has a bit of a World Cup spring in their step. June really is the best time to hold a by-election. Peter of Cain Butchers told us to get there in the morning, before his lunchtime rush, and he was right. There was no shortage of regulars going in and out of his shop in one of Ashton-in-Makerfield’s side streets, despite the spontaneous roadworks which had erupted overnight and blocked off the main path to the entrance.

Apron on and the day’s sausages freshly cut, he was keen to tell us why Andy’s local roots and longstanding dedication to the area mean he’s definitely the man for Makerfield. Like many of the people we spoke to, he said it would be great to have a man from the North as PM, rather than us Southerners for a change. Burnham’s time as the MP for Leigh was brought up frequently by supporters, and as we spent time with members of the public on the high street, it was clear that the Manchester Mayor has clear support. After a little more searching, we did find people who were definitely going to vote Reform, saying they were fed up with Labour and that they’d not delivered for this area.

But there were fewer people backing them than I’d anticipated. And in the last few days, the mentions of the Restore party are definitely growing louder. Could that make this by-election all to play for? Among nearly everyone we spoke to, it was clear that Keir Starmer is highly disliked. We heard everything from ‘he’s not done as well as I’d hoped’ to ‘we need to get him out now’ and ‘he’s just swanning around abroad and he’s done nothing for people like me’.

Multiple people mentioned the winter fuel removal as key to their slump in support, immigration, and that they felt they were taxed too highly. And for an area that’s around 90 to 95% white, according to the 2021 Census, immigration and borders were mentioned repeatedly. A lack of jobs, a lack of investment in the area, and even the works on the high street were serious problems too. But the mood at Labour HQ has been upbeat, packed with activists, ready to pound the pavements. It’s said that Labour’s team has knocked on every door eight times.

You would expect these poor people to be utterly sick of the media circus by now, but everyone I spoke to was thoroughly engaged and interested. I spoke with Jon Trickett, the veteran Labour MP, who said no one is resting on their laurels yet. Despite the community voting decisively to leave, Brexit was not brought up by locals I’ve been speaking to. We didn’t find a lot of support for the Tories, Lib Dems or Greens, despite them polling in double digits in the local elections, leading to widespread claims tactical voting will play a huge part in this poll.

Former Wigan Mayor, the Tory candidate Michael Winstanley, told us he understood why people may not be ready to vote for his party again just yet. He said it wasn’t just a two-horse race, yet if the polls are to be believed, he may be at risk of losing his deposit. A drive over to Wigan and Leigh Community Centre near Platt Bridge, and a speedy peek at Reform’s HQ in the North of the constituency gave us more of a flavour of where Reform might do a bit better. Former MP Josh Simons was spoken of well by community organiser David Baxter, but he worried that Reform’s immigration policies would make his work more difficult if Robert Kenyon were to win. As we ventured further out and into the housing estates, more teal blue signs were displayed, with union flags and St George’s proudly draped from lampposts. We also hopped over to Salford to speak with the Green candidate, Manchester councillor and mum, Sarah Wakefield. The previous candidate had to withdraw just hours after his campaign launch, after he was discovered to have described attacks on Jewish ambulances as a false flag, but Ms Wakefield insisted there was not a serious problem with antisemitism in the party.