Caller Greg reacts to the news of former Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s defection from the Conservatives to Reform.

Not sad to see her go, Greg tells Shelagh that it’s ‘about time the lunatics stop running the insane asylum’.

He credits Tory leader Kemi Badenoch as being a sensible ‘grown up’ running the party.

Greg goes as far to say the this defection from Braverman actually makes him want to vote for her former party, the Conservatives.

Braverman becomes the third Tory MP to join Farage’s party in the last eleven days.

Reform UK now has a total of eight MPs.