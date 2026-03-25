Making home-cooked meals at least once a week could slash the risk of dementia in older people, according to a study. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Making home-cooked meals at least once a week could slash the risk of dementia in older people, according to a study.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

And the benefits may be more pronounced among novice cooks with fewer culinary skills, researchers suggest. Japanese experts examined data from 10,978 people, aged at least 65, whose cognitive health was tracked for six years until 2022 as part of the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study. Those taking part completed questionnaires on how often they cooked from scratch at home, with culinary skills assessed on seven factors, such as the ability to peel fruit and vegetables. Read More: Race against time for two-year-old with 'childhood dementia' as parents plead for funding Read More: Tea and coffee linked to lower dementia risk in new study

Around half-cooked at least five times a week. In the follow-up period, 1,195 people developed dementia. The analysis, published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health, found that cooking more at home reduced the risk of the condition. Researchers said: "The risk of dementia became lower as people cooked more frequently, and the benefits of cooking were particularly significant for those with low cooking skills, ie, little cooking experience. "Creating an environment where people can cook meals when they are older may be important for the prevention of dementia."