Malaysia announced as replacement location for Bahrain Grand Prix
F1 chiefs have been forced to rejig the calendar because of the Middle Eastern conflict
Formula One bosses have confirmed that the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place in Malaysia on October 4.
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F1 chiefs have been forced to rejig the calendar because of the Middle Eastern conflict, with a round at the Sepang International Circuit – 40 miles south of Kuala Lumpur – returning for the first time since 2017.
Bahrain had been due to host their race on April 12, but it was postponed due to the US-Iran war.
It had been hoped that the event could still go ahead this year, but continued uncertainty in the region has made that impossible.
The Gulf Kingdom will now bankroll the round in Malaysia and, in an unusual twist, will carry the name of the race – despite the fixture taking place 3,700 miles from the Sakhir circuit.
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The revised round – officially named the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia – will slot in between the fixtures in Azerbaijan on September 26 and Singapore on October 11.
“We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
“Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula One.
“This is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula One calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue.
“Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula One history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world.”
The conflict in the Middle East means the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, originally pencilled in for April 19, is to scrapped altogether from the calendar.
The season, as it stands, is scheduled to finish with events in Qatar on November 29 and in Abu Dhabi a week later, but both races remain up in the air.
It is understood F1 chiefs have plotted a contingency plan if they cannot go ahead, with Imola lined up to take Qatar’s place on the same weekend.
It would mark the first time an F1 season has concluded in Europe for nearly 30 years, after Jerez staged the concluding round of the 1997 campaign.
Lewis Hamilton, who is in the hunt for his record eighth world championship, may see the possible switch to the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola – a home circuit for his Italian team – as a good omen.