F1 chiefs have been forced to rejig the calendar because of the Middle Eastern conflict

Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer on track during the Malaysia Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang Circuit on October 1, 2017. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Formula One bosses have confirmed that the Bahrain Grand Prix will take place in Malaysia on October 4.

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F1 chiefs have been forced to rejig the calendar because of the Middle Eastern conflict, with a round at the Sepang International Circuit – 40 miles south of Kuala Lumpur – returning for the first time since 2017. Bahrain had been due to host their race on April 12, but it was postponed due to the US-Iran war. It had been hoped that the event could still go ahead this year, but continued uncertainty in the region has made that impossible. The Gulf Kingdom will now bankroll the round in Malaysia and, in an unusual twist, will carry the name of the race – despite the fixture taking place 3,700 miles from the Sakhir circuit. Read more: 'Not how a sport should be run' says Lando Norris in cutting criticism of Formula One bosses Read more: Joshua bounces back, securing knockout win over Albania’s Kristian Prenga

A general view during the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on April 13, 2025. Picture: Giuseppe CACACE / AFP via Getty Images

The revised round – officially named the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia – will slot in between the fixtures in Azerbaijan on September 26 and Singapore on October 11. “We are delighted to confirm that Malaysia will host the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2026,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. “Once again, the sport has demonstrated its ability to adapt, find solutions, and deliver, creating an exciting moment for everyone who follows Formula One. “This is fantastic news for our fans. They will continue to enjoy a full and exciting Formula One calendar, while also seeing the sport return to a great venue. “Malaysia is an incredible country, and Sepang holds a special place in Formula One history. It will provide a spectacular setting for racing and an unforgettable experience for fans at the circuit and watching around the world.”

McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri crosses the finish line to win the 2025 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on April 20, 2025. Picture: THAIER AL-SUDANI / POOL / AFP via Getty Images