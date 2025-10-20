A male migrant borrowed a female friend's identity so that he could work at an A&E unit at the NHS Countess of Chester hospital, a court heard.

Other workers failed to spot Njoku despite him wearing a woman's NHS name badge - complete with clear photograph, Chester magistrates' court heard.

Lucius Njoku, 33, fraudulently used the name of agency nurse Joyce George to work as a healthcare assistant at the same hospital where killer nurse Lucy Letby worked.

Over two months between February and April, he washed and dressed patients and carried out observations.

He was only found out when a suspicious patient confronted Njoku questioned him over his identity, he allegedly said: 'My name is Joyce - but I am a man'.

Inquiries revealed George, 32, also a Nigerian national living in nearby Ellesmere Port, obtained a job at the hospital via an outside agency after a successful interview.

The nurse allowed Njoku to do her shifts under her name. It is not clear where he obtained his NHS uniform.

Police raided George's home and found Njoku at the address.

Mobile phones taken from both suspects showed an exchange of text messages relating to shifts at the Countess.

Both declined to comment in police interviews.

At Chester magistrates' court, Njoku, who lives with his NHS worker wife at a different address at Ellesmere Port, admitted fraud by false representation.

The defence accepted that if Njoku was allowed to remain in Britain, 'he may come to attention of the Home Office if he offends again'.

Sentencing on Thursday, District Judge Jack McGarva told Njoku: 'You deceived your way into a job which requires safeguarding checks.'

The judge said: 'That undermines the system. Although you were qualified and you did the work without complaint, that is not the point.'

He received a 16-week prison term suspended for 12 months - plus 80 hours unpaid work. He must also pay £239 costs and surcharge.

George reportedly fled the UK after she was charged with fraud and is thought to have returned to Nigeria.

An arrest warrant was issued.