A report by the Chief Inspector of Prisons found that almost half of the women at the centre felt unsafe in outside areas

Dungavel Immigration Removal Centre. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Male detainees at an immigration centre have been caught looking through the windows of women’s bedrooms, a report has found.

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Female migrants at the centre have been unable to get around without a staff escort, while men had free movement, a report by the Chief Inspector of Prisons said. The report warned that female asylum seekers are being put at risk of harm and found 43% of women at Dungavel immigration removal centre in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, feel unsafe in the outside areas. As of December 2025, 119 women were being held in immigration removal centres and residential short-term holding facilities, according to Home Office figures. Read more: Soldiers ‘dropped prisoners in Afghanistan from forklift for fun’, inquiry told Read more: Man wanted over triple killing of wife and daughters arrested in Johannesburg 'after buying illegal firearm'

Dungavel Immigration Removal Centre. Picture: Alamy

Inspectors at Dungavel, which holds both men and women in separate units, witnessed male detainees looking through women’s bedroom windows and a group of men approached to ask why they could not "mix with female detainees", Charlie Taylor's report said. The centre also held a man assessed to pose a risk of harm to women at the time of the inspection, and another with impending prosecutions for sexual offences had been held there for over a year until shortly before. "Some women said they never left the female unit unless absolutely necessary, while others were reluctant even when escorted," the report said. One woman told inspectors: "We can(not) go outside because of the males and our time to do things are quick because of them."

Concerns were first raised about Dungavel in 2021 when Mr Taylor warned that female detainees were being forced to mix with men with a history of sexual violence because of Covid restrictions. Elsewhere in his report on women’s experience of immigration detention, Mr Taylor criticised staff for moving women across the country late at night. In some cases, women who were pregnant, physically unwell or at risk of self-harm or suicide, were transferred with "little regard for their health or the appropriateness of the transfer", the report said. "These journeys could be disruptive and exhausting and could further exacerbate existing health conditions.

The report was carried out by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor. Picture: Alamy