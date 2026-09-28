A nurse who sexually assaulted a female patient as he assisted her in undressing in a hospital emergency department has been jailed for seven years.

Ernest Paul Cruz, of Merstham, Surrey, was found guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration of a woman in her 30s following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

As well as the prison sentence, the 38-year-old was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders’ register.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “A woman aged in her 30s was taken for treatment at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital after becoming unwell during the early hours of Sunday, July 30 2023.

“When she arrived at the hospital, she was assessed in the emergency department before being moved to another room.

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