Male nurse jailed for seven years for sexually assaulting patient in hospital
Ernest Paul Cruz, of Merstham, Surrey, was found guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration of the woman aged in her 30s following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court
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A nurse who sexually assaulted a female patient as he assisted her in undressing in a hospital emergency department has been jailed for seven years.
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Ernest Paul Cruz, of Merstham, Surrey, was found guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration of a woman in her 30s following a trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.
As well as the prison sentence, the 38-year-old was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, a restraining order and placed on the sex offenders’ register.
A Dorset Police spokesman said: “A woman aged in her 30s was taken for treatment at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital after becoming unwell during the early hours of Sunday, July 30 2023.
“When she arrived at the hospital, she was assessed in the emergency department before being moved to another room.
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“As she was alone in the room with nurse Ernest Cruz, he said that she needed to change and he assisted in taking her clothes off.
“During this, he began touching her inappropriately and proceeded to sexually assault her.
“The victim disclosed what had happened to a female nurse the following morning and police were notified.”
Detective Constable Jordan Hopkins said: “The victim was in a vulnerable position, having been admitted to hospital when unwell, at the time she was sexually assaulted by Ernest Cruz.
“She has shown immense courage in coming forward to disclose what happened to her, support our investigation and give evidence during the trial.
“I hope the bravery she has shown gives strength to other victims of sexual offences and encourages them to come forward in the knowledge that we will take them seriously, victims will be supported and we will do all we can to ensure perpetrators are held to account.”