'Turn the skies red': Radical right-wing Russian misogynistic hate group claims responsibility for flight bomb threats
Italian media is sharing an email allegedly sent by fighters of the Male State to three Italian airports, stating that they will "turn the skies red" because of the "feminist regime".
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A radical right-wing Russian hate group has claimed responsibility for at least two of the bomb threats made this morning that saw passenger jets grounded across Europe.
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Italian media is sharing an email allegedly sent by fighters of the Male State to three Italian airports, stating that they will "turn the skies red" because of the "feminist regime".
They cited two of the flights having explosives on board: the Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome that was diverted to a French airbase, and a FinnAir flight from Helsinki to Rome.
The email reportedly says: "You are all complicit in a criminal conspiracy. We want to destroy you for this.
"Precisely for this reason, at this precise moment, the following flights have been placed of explosive devices:
"AY1761, Helsinki - Italy
"El402, Dublin - Italy
"They are headed to your airport.
"We, fighters of the Male State, with our actions today will leave a mark on history.
"Your feminist regime will remember this forever."
A large majority of the grounded flights were found to have no bombs on board the planes
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No country has officially attributed blame for the threats, but they come at a time when many European officials have accused Russia of masterminding sabotage and "hybrid attacks" — often cheap, easily deniable and not expected to trigger an armed response.
Denmark, Poland and Romania, all affected by Thursday's disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly, while Germany blamed Russia for an attack on Leipzig airport in August.
Britain has blamed Russia in the past but linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack a US air base. Both Russia and Iran deny any involvement.
"I am aware a small number of flights across Europe have been disrupted," Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said.
"We do have some of the most robust aviation security systems of anywhere in the world, and we have established processes for dealing with hoax and malicious threats, and that's what these threats have been."
"We do take these threats seriously," Ms Alexander said, adding that the Metropolitan Police's aviation arm will be liaising with the relevant authorities after the incidents.
Eric Schouten, head of the aviation security group Dyami, said most of the countries affected supported Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion.
"From a geopolitical view, I'm thinking, you always have to think about the scenario of hybrid warfare, where a country in this way — today we are looking at Russia, right? — is attacking us on multiple fronts, from railways to supermarkets to blood banks, most recently. The energy sector, the internet sector, and the aviation sector are among those," he said.
Bulgaria's air force said its fighter jets had escorted three airliners to the ground. Officials said that Ryanair planes from Copenhagen and Madrid to Sofia landed as planned while a flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second city.
Spanish authorities received three emailed bomb threats in under 20 minutes from around 9am, involving two Air Europa departures from Madrid to Paris and four inbound Iberia flights from Rome and Milan, Spain's Guardia Civil said.
Several aircraft were halted or returned to their stands and passengers were disembarked while planes were inspected.
Two Easyjet flights from Britain, one flight from Ireland and one from Greece landed as scheduled in Prague after receiving bomb threats. Czech police said they had assessed the credibility of the threats as low.
Italy's air force escorted a Finnair plane coming from Helsinki to its scheduled landing in Rome, a person close to the matter said. Rome's airport operator said there had been no disruption to services.
Another Finnair flight from Helsinki, operated by Jettime, landed as normal in Vienna after receiving a bomb threat, Finnair said.
The Italian news agency ANSA said two planes had landed safely in Milan after receiving threats.
A LOT flight from Warsaw landed as scheduled in Brussels after a security warning, the Polish airline said. In Warsaw, a LOT flight to Paris was stopped as it was taxiing towards take-off and passengers were transferred to another aircraft as a precaution, it added.