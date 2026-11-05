Italian media is sharing an email allegedly sent by fighters of the Male State to three Italian airports, stating that they will "turn the skies red" because of the "feminist regime".

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A radical right-wing Russian hate group has claimed responsibility for threats to flights. Picture: Reuters

By Rebecca Henrys

A radical right-wing Russian hate group has claimed responsibility for at least two of the bomb threats made this morning that saw passenger jets grounded across Europe.

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Italian media is sharing an email allegedly sent by fighters of the Male State to three Italian airports, stating that they will "turn the skies red" because of the "feminist regime". They cited two of the flights having explosives on board: the Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome that was diverted to a French airbase, and a FinnAir flight from Helsinki to Rome. The email reportedly says: "You are all complicit in a criminal conspiracy. We want to destroy you for this. "Precisely for this reason, at this precise moment, the following flights have been placed of explosive devices: "AY1761, Helsinki - Italy "El402, Dublin - Italy "They are headed to your airport. "We, fighters of the Male State, with our actions today will leave a mark on history. "Your feminist regime will remember this forever." A large majority of the grounded flights were found to have no bombs on board the planes

A Ryanair aircraft at Sofia Airport today. Mutiple flights across Europe had to make emergency landings. Picture: Reuters

Who are the Male State? Male State is a Russian far-right online movement, now operating under the name Male Legion, founded in 2016 by blogger and fitness trainer Vladislav Pozdnyakov. It grew through Telegram channels, regional branches and public campaigns, with Pozdnyakov as its central figure. The group promotes what it calls “national patriarchy”, alongside misogyny, nationalism, racism, white supremacist, anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-feminist views. It argues women should obey their husbands, focus on family life and “know [their] place”, while opposing multiculturalism and interracial relationships. What have they done? Male State first drew wide attention during the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia, when it published photos and videos of women accused of socialising or having relationships with foreign men — particularly men of colour. The posts led to sustained online abuse and, in some cases, offline harassment. The movement later targeted feminists, women in revealing clothing and women whose relationships it disapproved of. Pozdnyakov was convicted of inciting hatred against women and received a two-year sentence, according to the analysis. In 2021, the group targeted an LGBTQ+ family featured in an advert for Russian food retailer Vkusville. The family later left Russia, while the company apologised and removed the advert. It also organised campaigns against restaurant chains YebiDoyebi and Tanuki after they featured black models in adverts. Followers were encouraged to place fake food orders, causing losses for the firms. YebiDoyebi apologised and removed its advert, while Tanuki publicly resisted the campaign and called for the movement to be designated extremist. Russian authorities designated Male State an extremist movement in October 2021. Since rebranding as Male Legion, it has focused heavily on supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, sharing violent, racist and misogynistic material online.

Passengers were sported disembarking from the Aer Lingus flight. Picture: Reuters

A group of uniformed men walk on tarmac as captured from an airplane window after an alert of a dangerous object on board of the airplane, in Warsaw, Poland. Picture: @bibibebaboy via X /via REUTERS

No country has officially attributed blame for the threats, ⁠but they come at a time when many European officials have accused Russia of masterminding sabotage and "hybrid attacks" — often cheap, easily deniable and not expected to trigger an armed response. Denmark, Poland and Romania, all affected by Thursday's disruptions, have previously accused Moscow directly, while Germany blamed Russia for an attack on Leipzig airport in August. Britain has blamed Russia in the past but linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack a US air base. Both Russia and Iran deny any involvement. "I am aware a small number of flights across Europe have been disrupted," Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said. "We do have some of the most robust aviation security systems of anywhere in the world, and we have established processes for dealing with hoax and malicious threats, and that's what these threats have been." "We do take these threats seriously," Ms Alexander said, adding that the Metropolitan Police's aviation arm will be liaising with the relevant authorities after the incidents.

Flights that have received bomb threats today: EI-DEH Aer Lingus flight from Dublin to Rome, diverted to Evreux, France

FR6410 Ryanair flight from Madrid to Sofia

FR3606 Ryanair flight from Copenhagen to Sofia

FR1730 Ryanair flight from London Stansted to Sofia, diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria

LO235 LOT Polish Airlines flight from Warsaw to Brussels

W46387 WizzAir flight from Milan Malpensa to Warsaw-Okęcie, diverted to Vienna, Austria

AY1761 FinnAir flight from Helsinki to Rome Fiumicino airport

AY1471 Jettime flight from Helsinki to Vienna lands as normal

Four planes have been diverted to Prague (flight codes TBC)

WMT3064 WizzAir flight from Milan to Bucharest

A screengrab from a video shows a police officer and a sniffer dog inspecting a Ryanair airplane and its baggage, after Ryanair's operations centre reported a bomb threat received during the flight from Manchester to Murcia earlier this week. Picture: FORTA/REUTERS

Eric Schouten, head of the aviation security group Dyami, said most of the countries affected supported Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion. "From a geopolitical view, I'm thinking, you always have to think about the scenario of hybrid warfare, where a country in this way — today we are looking at Russia, right? — is attacking us on multiple fronts, from railways to supermarkets to blood banks, most recently. The energy sector, the internet sector, and the aviation sector are among those," he said. Bulgaria's air force said its fighter jets had escorted three airliners to the ground. Officials said that Ryanair planes from Copenhagen and Madrid to Sofia landed as planned while a flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second city. Spanish authorities received three emailed bomb threats in under 20 minutes from around 9am, involving two Air Europa departures from Madrid to Paris and four inbound Iberia flights from Rome and Milan, Spain's Guardia Civil said.

Although none of the threats immediately proved to be genuine, the chaos has caused disruptions. Picture: Reuters