Sadio Camara was a central figure in Mali's military government. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Mali's Defence Minister Sadio Camara has been killed in a brutal attack on his residence near the capital Bamako, relatives said on Sunday.

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Multiple news agencies, quoting Camara's family and French media, blamed jihadist militants affiliated with al-Qaeda in Kati, for the attack. It follows a string of incidents, with at least three of Camara's family members killed alongside the minister on Saturday. The violence follows coordinated attacks led by Tuareg separatists from the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and al Qaeda-linked ​group, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), targeting multiple regions across the country. There has been no confirmation from the country's military junta. A statement by ​the armed forces said operations were continuing in various parts of the country to repel the insurgents. Read More: Armed groups launch simultaneous attacks in Mali as military scrambles to contain blasts Read More: Car explosion outside Northern Ireland police station ‘may be work of New IRA’

Mali's Defense Minister Sadio Camara, second left, and Mali's Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, second right, attend talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. Picture: Alamy

Analysts and diplomats have described it as one of the largest coordinated attacks in the country in recent years. The United Nations called for an international response to violence and terrorism in West Africa's Sahel region following Saturday's assault, ​for which authorities have not provided a death toll. "The Secretary‑General is deeply concerned by reports of attacks in several locations across Mali. He strongly condemns these acts of violence," a ​UN spokesperson posted on X. If confirmed, Camara's death would represent a major shock for Mali's military leaders. Camara was a central figure in the military government that seized power after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021. The current government, led by Assimi Goita, has pursued closer ties with Russia while spurning Western military cooperation, a strategy Camara promoted. But leaders have recently pursued closer ties with Washington, which has sought to rebuild cooperation on security and explore mining opportunities. Mali's foreign minister said on Monday ​that neighbouring states and foreign powers were backing terrorist groups, but declined to name the countries.

Boris Pistorius (SPD), Minister of Defense, stands next to his counterpart, Sadio Camara, Minister of Defense of Mali. Picture: Alamy