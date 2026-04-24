King Charles set to meet New York mayor Zohran Mamdani during US visit
King Charles is reportedly set to meet New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his visit to the US next week when they both attend the same event.
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The unlikely pair are said to both be attending a wreath laying ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in downtown Manhattan, Politico reported.
The monarch's stop at the memorial service on Wednesday is the kind of standard royal visit fare aimed at reinforcing the two countries’ close defence and security partnership and shared sacrifice.
The NYC mayor is the son of prominent Ugandan postcolonial theorist Mahmood Mamdani.
Despite their differences, both men seem to get on very well with US President Donald Trump.
A Mamdani spokesperson would not confirm the mayor’s attendance at the ceremony and noted there is no private audience scheduled with His Majesty, it was reported.
“The mayor will not meet privately with King Charles,” spokesperson Joe Calvello said in a statement.
“He was invited to join a number of New York elected officials next week at a wreath laying at the 9/11 memorial with members of the British royal family.”
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Last week, Mayor Mamdani and former US President Barack Obama read to preschoolers and led a sing-along at a kindergarten in The Bronx.
The meeting came as Mamdani, a democratic socialist who marked his 100th day in office