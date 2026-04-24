King Charles is reportedly set to meet New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani during his visit to the US next week when they both attend the same event.

The unlikely pair are said to both be attending a wreath laying ceremony at the 9/11 memorial in downtown Manhattan, Politico reported.

The monarch's stop at the memorial service on Wednesday is the kind of standard royal visit fare aimed at reinforcing the two countries’ close defence and security partnership and shared sacrifice.

The NYC mayor is the son of prominent Ugandan postcolonial theorist Mahmood Mamdani.

Despite their differences, both men seem to get on very well with US President Donald Trump.