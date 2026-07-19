New York mayor Zohran Mamdani says he is looking at the legal options available if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the city later this year.

Mr Netanyahu is expected to travel to New York in late September for the United Nations General Assembly.

Before becoming mayor, Mr Mamdani said he would honour the International Criminal Court warrant issued for Mr Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.

In an interview with the New York Times, published on Saturday, Mr Mamdani said: “I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court.”

Mr Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, which he has described as a genocide, and has strongly opposed US military and financial backing for Israel.

He said it was not yet clear whether he had the legal power to direct the New York Police Department to arrest a foreign leader, but said he was in “an active conversation” with city lawyers about the issue.

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