Mamdani exploring whether Netanyahu could be arrested if he visits New York for UN summit
Mamdani has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, which he has described as a genocide, and has strongly opposed US military and financial backing for Israel
New York mayor Zohran Mamdani says he is looking at the legal options available if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the city later this year.
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Mr Netanyahu is expected to travel to New York in late September for the United Nations General Assembly.
Before becoming mayor, Mr Mamdani said he would honour the International Criminal Court warrant issued for Mr Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza.
In an interview with the New York Times, published on Saturday, Mr Mamdani said: “I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague. He’s a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court.”
Mr Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor, has been a vocal critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, which he has described as a genocide, and has strongly opposed US military and financial backing for Israel.
He said it was not yet clear whether he had the legal power to direct the New York Police Department to arrest a foreign leader, but said he was in “an active conversation” with city lawyers about the issue.
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He added: “Whatever the law allows me to do in New York City, that’s what we will do, but we won’t be writing our own laws to that end.”
Any attempt to act on that position could bring him into conflict with President Donald Trump, despite unexpectedly amicable relations between the two men.
The US does not recognise the ICC, and Mr Trump imposed sanctions on the court in February last year, saying it had “engaged in illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel”.
Mr Netanyahu has previously dismissed the mayor’s stance and said he would still travel to New York, which has the largest Jewish population outside Israel.
Speaking earlier this week to radio host Sid Rosenberg, Mr Netanyahu said: “I think [Mamdani] should look at who he’s condemning, who he’s praising… He’s condemning Israel, the one democracy that stands shoulder to shoulder with American values.”
He added: “He’s with the terror actors. And in fact I think secretly he hates America.”
Mr Mamdani has not expressed support for Hamas, and has condemned the group’s 7 October 2023 attacks on Israel, which triggered the war in Gaza.
Mr Netanyahu is also facing political pressure at home, with an election approaching as he continues to stand trial on corruption charges and faces criticism over his handling of regional conflicts and relations with the Trump administration.
In the US, support for Israel’s war against Hamas has also come under increasing strain, particularly among Democrats.
This week, nearly half of House Democrats voted in favour of ending US aid to Israel.
The measure did not pass, but highlighted growing divisions within the party over support for one of America’s longest-standing allies.