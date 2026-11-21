Mayor Mamdani announces closure of ‘infamous’ jail ‘once and for all’
The New York City leader has said four new jails will be constructed to replace the facility
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Mayor of New York Zohran Mamdani has announced he is closing one of the most notorious jails in the US, known for its reported violence, accused civil rights violations, and poor infrastructure.
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Rikers Island jail, situated on an island between Queens and The Bronx, is the second largest in the country and has detained high profile people such as Harvey Weinstein, Tupac Shakur, and DMX.
The mayor has said his plan is to close the jail, which is the second largest in the US, by 2032, and to open up four new jails to house inmates while also aiming to reduce the city’s jail population.
In a video posted to social media, Mayor Mamdani said: “Our administration is closing Rikers Island once and for all, and building a city where we ask ourselves what a person needs. Not just what they’re accused of.”
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Many people at the facility are pre-trial inmates. Nine detainees have died at Rikers in 2026 alone, many of whom were awaiting trial and had not been convicted of a crime at the time of their deaths.
The mayor’s announcement is not a new proposal. The city is facing a 2027 deadline to close the facility under legislation passed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2019.
However, the city is behind on its August 2027 deadline due to construction delays and an increase in inmates from 2020.
“Close Rikers Tsar” Dana Kaplan has said the closure is a "generational opportunity" to find a solution for detaining people more appropriately and learn how to "build a different type of detention system.”
Since the jail was constructed in 1930 it has earned menacing nicknames such as Torture Island and Gladiator School, due to its dangerous, and sometimes fatal, conditions.
We're closing Rikers once and for all. pic.twitter.com/VJieReQmSK— Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2026
Mamdani was joined in his video by Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction, Stanley Richards, the first formerly incarcerated person to hold this position.
Richards was held at Rickers Island following robbery charges in the late 1980s. He was previously celebrated by the Obama administration as a Champion of Change due to his rehabilitation work with previously incarcerated individuals.
“At Rikers, out of sight and out of mind is the norm,” said Richards.
Richards and Mamdani said the four new “borough-based” jails will be closer to public transport so inmates and their families can better access legal counsel and court.
The mayor has also said he is accessing thousands of therapeutic beds in order to move people with serious mental and physical health issues from jails to hospitals.
This proposal is not supported by all. NYC Correction Officers' Benevolent Association said: "Building a new system that puts an arbitrary cap on the City's available jail beds is ill-conceived, irresponsible and jeopardizes the safety of all New Yorkers, including our Officers”.
Mayor Mamdani has said: “Our city is safest when our government refuses to accept failed approaches to public safety just because ‘it’s always been done this way.'"