The New York City leader has said four new jails will be constructed to replace the facility

Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks at City Hall in New York. Picture: New York Daily News/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Mayor of New York Zohran Mamdani has announced he is closing one of the most notorious jails in the US, known for its reported violence, accused civil rights violations, and poor infrastructure.

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Rikers Island jail, situated on an island between Queens and The Bronx, is the second largest in the country and has detained high profile people such as Harvey Weinstein, Tupac Shakur, and DMX. The mayor has said his plan is to close the jail, which is the second largest in the US, by 2032, and to open up four new jails to house inmates while also aiming to reduce the city’s jail population. In a video posted to social media, Mayor Mamdani said: “Our administration is closing Rikers Island once and for all, and building a city where we ask ourselves what a person needs. Not just what they’re accused of.” Read more: Mamdani exploring whether Netanyahu could be arrested if he visits New York for UN summit Read more: King Charles set to meet New York mayor Zohran Mamdani during US visit

A corrections bus exits the entrance to the Rikers Island jail complex in the borough of Queens. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty

Many people at the facility are pre-trial inmates. Nine detainees have died at Rikers in 2026 alone, many of whom were awaiting trial and had not been convicted of a crime at the time of their deaths. The mayor’s announcement is not a new proposal. The city is facing a 2027 deadline to close the facility under legislation passed by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2019. However, the city is behind on its August 2027 deadline due to construction delays and an increase in inmates from 2020. “Close Rikers Tsar” Dana Kaplan has said the closure is a "generational opportunity" to find a solution for detaining people more appropriately and learn how to "build a different type of detention system.” Since the jail was constructed in 1930 it has earned menacing nicknames such as Torture Island and Gladiator School, due to its dangerous, and sometimes fatal, conditions.

We're closing Rikers once and for all. pic.twitter.com/VJieReQmSK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2026