A 102-year-old man has died after allegedly being 'pushed off stage' at a pub.

Phillip Ormerod, from Cwmbran, was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the incident, before eventually succumbing to his injuries on Thursday.

Emergency services were called to the Crow’s Nest in Cwmbran, South Wales, at about 10.25pm on August 1 and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to locals, the centenarian stepped on stage to ask for the sound system to be turned down during a live music night, but he was allegedly shoved away.

The force is said to have sent him tumbling backwards before hitting the floor.

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