Man, 18, dies after getting into difficulty in sea at East Sussex beach
Several people have lost their lives while swimming in the sea, lakes and rivers this summer.
An 18-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea in East Sussex.
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Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Camber Sands beach just before 7pm on Sunday following reports three people had got into difficulty after entering the water.
The force said a large search operation took place and two of the three people, a 16-year-old boy and 24-year-old man, safely got out of the water.
But a third person, aged 18, was pulled from the water at around 7.30pm.
Sussex Police said: “Sadly, despite lifesaving attempts by paramedics at the scene, he was pronounced deceased a short while later.
Read more: Car washes and swimming pools could shut due to drought - as temperatures set to pass 36C in fifth heatwave
Read more: Man, 19, dies after 'getting into difficulty' in water at Lake District beauty spot
“His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them.
“Inquiries in the area remain ongoing and an increased emergency presence is visible at this time.
”The three were known to each other and had travelled to the beach together from London, police added.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a coronial matter,” a spokesperson said.
It comes after a 19-year-old man died after getting into difficulty in water in the Lake District on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to Grasmere lake at 4.35pm on Saturday following reports that a man had got into difficulty in the water at the beauty spot, Cumbria Police said.
A 19-year-old man was recovered from the water and taken to hospital, where he later died.
Several people have lost their lives while swimming in the sea, lakes and rivers this summer.
It comes as temperatures could reach 36C or higher this week, with possible impacts to railway lines and power networks as the Met Office considers issuing rare amber or red extreme heat warnings.
Parts of the UK are set to see their fifth heatwave of the summer as the country continues to bake in an unprecedented period of dry, hot weather.