Several people have lost their lives while swimming in the sea, lakes and rivers this summer.

The vast sandy beach at Camber Sands, East Sussex, England. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

An 18-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty in the sea in East Sussex.

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Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Camber Sands beach just before 7pm on Sunday following reports three people had got into difficulty after entering the water. The force said a large search operation took place and two of the three people, a 16-year-old boy and 24-year-old man, safely got out of the water. But a third person, aged 18, was pulled from the water at around 7.30pm. Sussex Police said: “Sadly, despite lifesaving attempts by paramedics at the scene, he was pronounced deceased a short while later. Read more: Car washes and swimming pools could shut due to drought - as temperatures set to pass 36C in fifth heatwave Read more: Man, 19, dies after 'getting into difficulty' in water at Lake District beauty spot

Sussex Police said emergency services were called to Camber Sands beach just before 7pm on Sunday. Picture: Getty

“His next of kin have been informed, and our thoughts are with them. “Inquiries in the area remain ongoing and an increased emergency presence is visible at this time. ”The three were known to each other and had travelled to the beach together from London, police added. “There are no suspicious circumstances and this will now be a coronial matter,” a spokesperson said. It comes after a 19-year-old man died after getting into difficulty in water in the Lake District on Saturday. Emergency services were called to Grasmere lake at 4.35pm on Saturday following reports that a man had got into difficulty in the water at the beauty spot, Cumbria Police said.

A 19-year-old man died after getting into difficulty at Grasmere lake in the Lake District on Saturday. Picture: Alamy