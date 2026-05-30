A 19-year-old man who was recovered from Balderton Lake in Nottinghamshire is the 14th Brit confirmed to have died in open water as the UK's heatwave continues.

Read more: Teenage boy drowned in pond becomes 11th person to die in open water as authorities issue fresh heat warning

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Authorities said today that he did not survive and his family have been informed.

He had been at the lake with friends, was treated at the scene by paramedics and then taken to hospital.

Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene and a 19-year-old man was recovered from the water.

Emergency services were called to Balderton Lake, off Heron Way, New Balderton at 2.35pm on Thursday following reports a man had entered the water.

Chief Inspector for Newark, Clive Collings, said: "This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are solely with this young man's family.

"We recognise this will be very upsetting for the local community and we encourage people to access support if they need it.

"During hot weather we know people want to keep cool but open waters are exceptionally dangerous as there is no way of telling what's beneath the surface."

Group Manager Charlotte Weatherall-Smith from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On behalf of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of this young man at this incredibly difficult time. This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected.

“Incidents like this are a stark reminder of the dangers that open water can present. Even on warm and sunny days, water temperatures can be much colder than they appear, and entering the water can lead to cold water shock, which can be sudden, severe and potentially fatal.

“If you see someone in difficulty in the water, call 999 immediately and ask for the fire service. Encourage the person to float on their back to help them stay calm and conserve energy. For your own safety, please do not enter the water or attempt a rescue yourself, as this can put additional lives at risk.”

The hot weather has attracted many people to open-water swimming, with the total of people across the UK now hitting 14.

The death of 15-year-old Chiedza Nyanjowa was announced today as tributes poured in for the 'kind spirited' teen.

A 14-year-old boy was pulled from the River Thames near Donnington Bridge, Oxford, at about 5.30pm on Wednesday, while the body of the other boy was recovered from a pond in Swanscombe, Kent.

Declan Sawyer, 15, died after getting into difficulties at Swanholme Lakes, Lincoln, on Sunday.

A 72-year-old woman died after being pulled from the water at West Angle Bay beach in Pembrokeshire, Wales, at about 3.15pm on the same day.

A 13-year-old boy, understood to be Reco Puttock, died after getting into difficulty at Leadbeater Dam, near Halifax, West Yorkshire, on Monday,

The body of a teenage girl was also recovered from the water at Kingsbury Water Park, Warwickshire.

On the same day, a man in his 60s died following a cardiac arrest after he entered the sea at Tregirls Beach, near Padstow, to help two family members who were in difficulty.

The body of a teenager was recovered from the water at Rother Valley Country Park, Rotherham, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Another body was found in the search for a teenage boy who went missing after he was last seen swimming at Hawley Lake, on the border of Hampshire and Surrey, on Tuesday afternoon.

1A 12-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulties in the River Ribble, in Ribchester, Lancashire, on Tuesday was named as Junior Slater, from Clayton-le-Woods.

On Wednesday, Cheshire police said the body of a 17-year-old boy had been found after he went missing in Pickmere Lake, in Marston, Northwich.

Charlie Noble, died at a popular beauty spot north-east of Callander. Emergency services were called to Bracklinn Falls near Callander at about 6.45pm on Thursday, with Charlie’s body being recovered later that evening.