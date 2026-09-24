Alfie Goddard was seen walking around the street in a delirious state and vomiting blood before his death in October 2025

Alfie will be remembered as 'kind and sensitive'. Picture: Handout

By Georgia Bell

A 25-year-old man has died from a caffeine overdose after he was seen walking barefoot in the streets and vomiting blood, a court heard.

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Alfie Goddard purchased the caffeine capsules online and consumed them before his death. He was later seen walking around the street in a delirious state and vomiting blood. Alfie was rushed to the hospital but sadly died of a cardiac arrest on October 28th, 2025. A toxicology report found that Alfie had a concentration of caffeine “well within the fatality bracket” linked with caffeine-related deaths, Essex Coroner’s Court heard. His death was ruled as accidental by coroner Lincoln Brookes. Alfie, who suffered ADHD, drug-induced psychosis, paranoid schizophrenia, and autism, lived in a supported living block in Colchester, Essex, the inquest heard. Read more: Arrests made in 'biggest' police operation targeting alleged human trafficking Read more: Former mayor collapses and dies during heated row at meeting of ‘Britain’s craziest council’

Essex Coroner’s Court heard that Alfie had a concentration of caffeine 'well within the fatality bracket'. Picture: Alamy

On the day of his death, he was seen walking in front of moving cars and was vomiting blood on the street. Alfie attempted to contact 999 while experiencing the psychotic episode, but he was unable to speak coherently. Staff members at his supported living block, International House, contacted emergency services instead. Both paramedics and police tried to restrain him and transported him to hospital, but he sadly died. Police searched his room and found a selection of caffeine tablets. Inspector Tom Bastendorf of Essex Police said: “The items seized from Alfie’s flat were a number of capsules which contained caffeine. “It is my belief he took these capsules, which led to the erratic behaviour.” Craig Capener, from the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, said the hospital was not aware of the quantities and types of caffeine he had purchased.

The FDA estimates that toxic effects, like seizures, can result from the rapid consumption of around 1,200 milligrams of caffeine. Picture: Getty