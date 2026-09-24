Man, 25, dies after accidentally overdosing on caffeine capsules purchased online
Alfie Goddard was seen walking around the street in a delirious state and vomiting blood before his death in October 2025
A 25-year-old man has died from a caffeine overdose after he was seen walking barefoot in the streets and vomiting blood, a court heard.
Listen to this article
Alfie Goddard purchased the caffeine capsules online and consumed them before his death.
He was later seen walking around the street in a delirious state and vomiting blood. Alfie was rushed to the hospital but sadly died of a cardiac arrest on October 28th, 2025.
A toxicology report found that Alfie had a concentration of caffeine “well within the fatality bracket” linked with caffeine-related deaths, Essex Coroner’s Court heard.
His death was ruled as accidental by coroner Lincoln Brookes.
Alfie, who suffered ADHD, drug-induced psychosis, paranoid schizophrenia, and autism, lived in a supported living block in Colchester, Essex, the inquest heard.
Read more: Arrests made in 'biggest' police operation targeting alleged human trafficking
Read more: Former mayor collapses and dies during heated row at meeting of ‘Britain’s craziest council’
On the day of his death, he was seen walking in front of moving cars and was vomiting blood on the street.
Alfie attempted to contact 999 while experiencing the psychotic episode, but he was unable to speak coherently. Staff members at his supported living block, International House, contacted emergency services instead.
Both paramedics and police tried to restrain him and transported him to hospital, but he sadly died. Police searched his room and found a selection of caffeine tablets.
Inspector Tom Bastendorf of Essex Police said: “The items seized from Alfie’s flat were a number of capsules which contained caffeine.
“It is my belief he took these capsules, which led to the erratic behaviour.”
Craig Capener, from the Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, said the hospital was not aware of the quantities and types of caffeine he had purchased.
The 25-year-old’s sister Daisy said Alfie had an “addictive personality” and was not aware of the dangers of caffeine.
She told the inquest: “His vulnerabilities made it very dangerous when he could and would buy one product he wanted online.
“He ordered in bulk and became fixated on various supplements and health products despite the family ‘s attempts to moderate his consumption.”
Coroner Mr Brookes concluded the inquest saying: “Alfie Goddard inadvertently died of caffeine toxicity, having taken a large number of caffeine tablets at his home earlier that day.
“He had been diagnosed for a number of years with paranoid schizophrenia, autistic spectrum disorder, and ADHD against a background of polysubstance misuse.”
Alfie’s sister Daisy described Alfie as “kind and sensitive, and he lived to make his friends and family laugh.
“We miss him every day. He faced complex mental health challenges, but was resilient and a true one-of-a-kind.
“Alfie’s autism and ADHD made him vulnerable to substance misuse, including caffeine and health supplements.
The FDA estimates that toxic effects, like seizures, can result from the rapid consumption of around 1,200 milligrams of caffeine, equivalent to around 19 shots of espresso, or less than 1/2 teaspoon of pure caffeine.