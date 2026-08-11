A murder investigation has been launched after a 25-year-old man was shot dead outside a pub in south London

The shooting happened shortly before 10pm on Monday near The Landor pub on Willington Road, Clapham.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said that shortly after the shooting, a 22-year-old man attended hospital with a gunshot wound. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond said: “We understand that incident will cause concern within the local community and an increased police presence will remain in the area throughout the day as our inquiries continue. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family for their tragic loss.

“Officers have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and we are working tirelessly to establish what happened. “We are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to please contact us as soon as possible and support the ongoing investigation.”

Police were still at the scene today, with a cordon in place near The Landor pub, at the junction of Willington Road and Landor Road.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.59pm on Monday 10 August to reports of a shooting on Landor Road.

"We sent resources to the scene including an ambulance crew, an incident response officer and paramedics in fast response cars.

"We also dispatched a trauma team in a car from London's Air Ambulance.

"Our first paramedics arrived in three minutes.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a man was pronounced dead at the scene."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 8379/10AUG or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.