Police have arrested a man on suspicion of trying to sell Morgan McSweeney’s stolen mobile phone.

Sir Keir Starmer’s former chief of staff had his phone stolen on Oct 20 last year.

He rang 999 to report his Government device had been taken out of his hand by a person on a bicycle.

A man, 28, has been arrested in Peckham on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The phone has not been recovered.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the theft of a mobile phone in Belgrave Road, Pimlico on Oct 20, 2025 have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

“The arrest took place on Wednesday, April 29 at an address in Peckham. The man was taken into police custody and later bailed. He is suspected of receiving the phone after it was stolen and then selling it on. He is not suspected of any involvement in the original theft. The phone has not been recovered.”