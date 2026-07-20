The former Conservative minister was found dead at her home in Devon on Thursday 9 July after suffering serious injuries.

The former Conservative minister was found dead at around 11.40am on Thursday 9 July after suffering serious injuries. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Joshua Kerry, 28, from Rotherham, has been charged with the murder of Ann Widdecombe, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

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Tributes for Ann Widdecombe outside The Moorland Hotel, Haytor, Dartmoor, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Frank Ferguson, Chief Crown Prosecutor of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division said: “We have decided to prosecute Joshua Kerry for murder following a police investigation into the death of Ann Widdecombe in Haytor, Dartmoor. “Police enquiries into the defendant’s motives are ongoing, including a potential political or terrorist connection. “Our prosecutors have worked closely with the police to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring this case to court, and we will continue working with them as their investigation progresses. “We remind all concerned that proceedings against the defendant are active and he has the right to a fair trial. “It is vital that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information which could in anyway prejudice these proceedings.”

Police activity outside a house on Byrley Road, in the Kimberworth Park area of Rotherham, thought to be in connection with the Ann Widdecombe murder investigation. Picture: Alamy