A sex offender who took thousands of pictures of women and girls and used artificial intelligence to “nudify” some of them was repeatedly bailed to his flat that overlooks a children’s playground.

Zafer Dogan, 32, took photos of adults and children going about their “daily business” without their knowledge or consent and used AI software to digitally alter them into sexually-explicit images.

The case has sparked criticism from police who – alongside the Crown Prosecution Service – had repeatedly opposed Dogan’s bail by highlighting the “risk” the offender posed locally.

Dogan, who works as a mechanic, was jailed for two years and four months at Wood Green Crown Court on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to multiple image offences, including making indecent images of children.

The head of Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley attended the hearing during the afternoon.

In a statement outside court, he said: “It isn’t often you’ll see me outside a court following a sentencing. But I’m here because this case is just another example of victims being let down by justice system that often fails to put their safety first. And in this case, those victims are children.

“Ever increasing volumes of cases are raised with me by angry and sometimes upset officers, who are doing all they can to protect victims and communities that feel hamstrung by a justice system that, seemingly, under pressure, makes unfathomable decisions."

The court heard that Dogan was arrested on July 16 on suspicion of offences involving indecent images of children.

The defendant “freed himself” from his handcuffs, ran away and discarded his mobile phone into a nearby garden. Dogan was stopped soon after and his device was seized.

Prosecutor Sarah Gabay said that investigators discovered “thousands of images of women and children which seem to have been taken without their consent or their knowledge”.

Ms Gabay said these individuals were “going about their daily business” in the photographs, which included pictures of children on climbing frames.

According to the police, Dogan had taken more than 5,000 images, many of which were from his bedroom window which overlooked a playground.

The court was told that photos of 33 adult women and two children – aged seven and 13 – were “digitally altered” using AI software to create sexualised content.

Dogan was arrested again on August 4 and the following day he was charged and remanded by police.

The defendant appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court on August 6 and accepted all the charges against him.

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