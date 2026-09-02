A man has died after being attacked at a Tube station in London while making his way back home from Notting Hill Carnival.

The victim, 32, was violently attacked at Liverpool Street Underground station on Sunday night after attending the world famous event in west London.

Emergency services were called to the station’s eastbound Central Line platform at 10.51pm following reports of a serious assault.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died yesterday.

Police said he died surrounded by his family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

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British Transport Police said that Jeremiah Maximo, 38, of Barking, was charged with GBH in connection to the incident prior to the victim's death.

The force said it will make an application to amend the charge.

BTP Detective Superintendent Sam Blackburn said: “First and foremost our thoughts are firmly with loved ones of the young man who has sadly died. They are being supported by specially trained officers as our investigation continues.

“The victim was travelling back from Notting Hill Carnival at the time of the incident, and we continue to appeal to anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police to come forward and assist our investigation.

“Witnesses or anyone with information can contact us by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 799 of 30 August. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”