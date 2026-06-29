A man charged with five counts of attempted murder after he allegedly drove through a pedestrian crossing and struck multiple people in his path.

Somalia-born Ahmed Timir, 34, is said to have approached a signal-controlled pedestrian crossing on Ealing Broadway, west London, in a white Seat Leon on Saturday, when the incident took place.

The collision saw a number of pedestrians suffer severe injuries,l including broken facial bones and a broken pelvis, the court heard.

The traffic light was red, the court heard, with a large number of pedestrians were lawfully crossing, Kate Fassam-Wright, prosecuting, told Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

She said: “At this point the defendant accelerated, undertook stationary traffic on the near side and drove directly through the crossing into the pedestrians striking multiple individuals.”

Several victims were “projected into the air causing serious injuries including broken facial bones and a broken pelvis”, the court heard.

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