A general view of the 150m long mountain of rubbish that has been illegally dumped beside the A34. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A man has been arrested over the dumping of thousands of tonnes of illegal waste near a river in Oxfordshire.

The agency insists it has worked "quickly and decisively" since it first visited the site in July, issuing first a cease and desist order to the landowner, and then obtaining a court order in October to close down the site following further illegal dumping of waste. It is pursuing a criminal investigation, and is undertaking monitoring and taking action to prevent pollution into the River Cherwell from the site, as well as mitigating safety risks around fire and flooding, officers said.

'Utterly appalled' A temporary boom – a floating barrier used to contain debris on water – was already in place, the agency said. There has not yet been any evidence of “waste breakdown”, it added. At a school breakfast club in Reading as the Government rolls out the free programme to 500 more primary schools, Sir Keir was asked about the Cherwell waste dump. "I was utterly appalled, it's disgusting," he said.

"I'm really pleased there's a criminal investigation and I want to see that succeed, because the culprits need to be put before a court." The Environment Agency has said it does not have a duty to clear waste, but does have the powers to compel action, and its priority is to manage the risks posed by the rubbish and pursue those responsible to make them pay. Local Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller has called for the Government to issue a directive similar to that for Hoades Wood near Ashford, Kent, in 2024 which told the Environment Agency to clear up the site.

