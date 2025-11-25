Man, 39, arrested over 150m long mountain of rubbish dumped in Oxfordshire
The mound of rubbish - full of shredded household and commercial waste such as paper, card and plastic - stretches for 150 metres
A man has been arrested over the dumping of thousands of tonnes of illegal waste near a river in Oxfordshire.
Listen to this article
The Environment Agency announced today that a 39 year old had been arrested as part of the investigation into large-scale illegal tipping of wast near the River Cherwell in Kidlington.
Drone footage of the site has shown the mound of rubbish - which the agency has described as shredded household and commercial waste such as paper, card and plastic - stretching for 150 metres through the field, while concerns have been raised of pollution into the nearby river.
Read More: Huge fire tears through warehouse as 150 firefighters rush to put out blaze
Read More: Unemployed son dressed as dead mum to reclaim her pension as he hid the 'mummified' body at home
The agency insists it has worked "quickly and decisively" since it first visited the site in July, issuing first a cease and desist order to the landowner, and then obtaining a court order in October to close down the site following further illegal dumping of waste.
It is pursuing a criminal investigation, and is undertaking monitoring and taking action to prevent pollution into the River Cherwell from the site, as well as mitigating safety risks around fire and flooding, officers said.
'Utterly appalled'
A temporary boom – a floating barrier used to contain debris on water – was already in place, the agency said.
There has not yet been any evidence of “waste breakdown”, it added.
At a school breakfast club in Reading as the Government rolls out the free programme to 500 more primary schools, Sir Keir was asked about the Cherwell waste dump.
"I was utterly appalled, it's disgusting," he said.
"I'm really pleased there's a criminal investigation and I want to see that succeed, because the culprits need to be put before a court."
The Environment Agency has said it does not have a duty to clear waste, but does have the powers to compel action, and its priority is to manage the risks posed by the rubbish and pursue those responsible to make them pay.
Local Liberal Democrat MP Calum Miller has called for the Government to issue a directive similar to that for Hoades Wood near Ashford, Kent, in 2024 which told the Environment Agency to clear up the site.
The Environment Secretary met with EA chief executive Philip Duffy on Thursday to discuss the multi-agency response.
On Friday, Emma Reynolds said in a statement: “The appalling illegal waste dumped in Kidlington is disgraceful and I know how strongly local people feel about the site.
“I’ve instructed the Environment Agency to take decisive action to reduce the risk of environmental harm and I am pleased they are now installing additional barriers to prevent pollution of the Cherwell.
“I am being regularly updated on the ongoing investigation and I want to see justice served for this disgusting crime.”