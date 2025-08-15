A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 73-year-old woman was found dead inside an east London property.

The Met Police said a 45-year-old man, who was known to the victim, had been arrested and remains in custody.

The woman was discovered with a serious head injury and pronounced dead at the scene.

Emergency services were called to an address in Russia Lane in Bethnal Green at 9pm on Thursday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads the Central East Command Unit, said: "Our team of officers and forensic specialists are working at pace to establish the full circumstances that led to this woman's tragic death.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident, with no wider risk to the general public. However, residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

"If you have any information, if you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area in the hours leading up to 9pm last night, please contact us to help with our enquiries."

The force added the woman's next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, and a post-mortem examination is to take place in due course.

It added if people have an information, they should call police on 101 quoting CAD 7726/14AUG. Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting the website.