A husband has been charged with the murder of a GP who was found dead at her home in Norfolk "while hosting a sleepover for children".

The ambulance service attended the scene, and the police were called soon after.

Emergency services were called to the house in Fern Hill, Dersingham, just over one mile from Sandringham House, at 2.20am on Sunday.

Hannah Cain, a GP who was known professionally as Dr Hannah Terry, was found dead on Sunday. Mark Cain, 45, who is her husband, has been charged with the murder.

According to local reports, it is understood that other children were staying at the house at the time of her death, and the friends of Hannah’s children had to be taken back to their families as police erected a cordon around the property.

A notice on the website of Grimston Medical Centre, where Dr Terry is listed as a member of the practice team, says it is “temporarily closed due to extremely difficult circumstances affecting our practice team”.

Police say her family have asked for privacy and are being supported by specialist officers.

Cain, of Fern Hill, Dersingham, is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

Michael Devaney from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "The CPS has decided to prosecute Mark Cain for the murder of Hannah Cain following a police investigation into an incident at her home in Dersingham.

"We have worked carefully with Norfolk Police during their investigation. Our thoughts remain with the family of Hannah Cain at this time."