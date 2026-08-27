A 54-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who died after falling from a window outside his home.

Mohamed Sherif was charged after Kerry Ann Goodbrand fell from a window of his flat in Rowcross Street, Southwark, south-east London.

The 31-year-old was found fatally injured in the street shortly before 3 pm on Friday, August 21 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was later linked to the defendant’s address due to blood discovered by a window, as well as one of the victim’s shoes found on the windowsill.

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