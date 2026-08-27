Man, 54, charged with murder after woman 'dies after fall from flat window'
Mohamed Sherif was charged with murder after Kerry Ann Goodbrand fell from a window of his flat in Southwark, south-east London.
A 54-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who died after falling from a window outside his home.
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Mohamed Sherif was charged after Kerry Ann Goodbrand fell from a window of his flat in Rowcross Street, Southwark, south-east London.
The 31-year-old was found fatally injured in the street shortly before 3 pm on Friday, August 21 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident was later linked to the defendant’s address due to blood discovered by a window, as well as one of the victim’s shoes found on the windowsill.
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Sherif appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Thameside prison on Thursday for a preliminary hearing before Judge Simon Mayo KC.
A plea and trial preparation hearing is expected for November 12 and a provisional three-week trial from May 24, 2027.
Sherif spoke only to confirm his identity and was remanded into custody.
Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing in the area, previously said: "Our thoughts are with the woman’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.
"Officers are working diligently to establish the full circumstances surrounding her death and members of the community will see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are conducted locally.
"If you have any concerns, or any information which may be able to assist, please speak to an officer or contact us."