A 60-year-old man has admitted sending abusive social media messages to England footballer Jess Carter.

Nigel Dewale, of Great Harwood, Lancashire, sent the posts to Carter’s TikTok account during the Uefa women’s Euro 2025 tournament last summer.

In one post, he wrote: “Women’s football is diabolical. Should not be on national TV.

“Brownies are racist murders (sic), fiddlers and groomers. End ov (sic).”

He also posted: “Racist card again. Always brownies faking.

“This women’s football should not be on TV. Waste of airtime.”

