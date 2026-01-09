Man, 60, admits sending abusive messages to England Lioness Jess Carter
Nigel Dewale sent the posts to the footballer's TikTok account during the Uefa women’s Euro 2025 tournament last summer
A 60-year-old man has admitted sending abusive social media messages to England footballer Jess Carter.
Nigel Dewale, of Great Harwood, Lancashire, sent the posts to Carter’s TikTok account during the Uefa women’s Euro 2025 tournament last summer.
In one post, he wrote: “Women’s football is diabolical. Should not be on national TV.
“Brownies are racist murders (sic), fiddlers and groomers. End ov (sic).”
He also posted: “Racist card again. Always brownies faking.
“This women’s football should not be on TV. Waste of airtime.”
Carter, 28, was part of the successful Lionesses squad that successfully defended their title last summer.
Dewale appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he pleaded guilty to sending a malicious message via a public communications network between June 19 and June 23.
He also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, namely an extendable baton, in a private place in February last year.
Magistrates adjourned the case until March 25 for pre-sentence reports and warned Dewale, of Prospect Street, that all sentencing options were open, including custody.Dewale was granted unconditional bail.